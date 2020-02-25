Compound Management Market: developing biopharmaceutical industries discussed in a new research report

According to a new market research study titled ‘Compound Management Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Services, Sample Type, Application and End User.’ The global Compound management market is expected to reach US$ 691.41 Mn in 2027 from US$ 220.19 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 14.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global compound management market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global compound management market, based on the end user, was segmented as, pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs). In 2018, pharmaceutical companies held the largest share of the market, by end user.

In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The increase in funds in R&D activities for the industries and academia and government financing for research activities, these factors are anticipated to lead to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The market for compound management is expected to grow, owing to factors such as extensive usage of the products for the management of compound used in drug discovery, genetic studies are rising at a fast speed In addition, growth of bio banking sector and rapid development in biopharmaceutical industry is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the compound management market include, Tecan Trading AG, Hamilton Company, TTP Labtech, Frontier Scientific Services, Biosero Inc., Evotec, Icagen, Inc., Wuxi Apptec, TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd and BioAscent. The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the compound management market.

During November 2018, Brooks Automation has Acquired GENEWIZ Group a leading global genomics service provider that enable research scientists to advance their discoveries within the pharmaceutical, academic, biotechnology, agriculture and other markets

In recent years, the biopharmaceutical industry is developing at an extraordinarily rapid speed.

Manufacturers are confronting to the various healthcare difficulties through the latest medicines, progressing digitalization, therapy forms, and continuously changing the management. According to a survey report published by Torreya Economical Model 2017, the pharmaceutical industry is 30% larger than its previous estimations till 2017 and contributes to one of the top five sectors increasing global economic value.

As per the statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO), the population around the globe is rising by 1.2% per annum, leading to growth in population in the elderly class.

Research & development expenses compared to the methods of exploring, examining, and producing innovative products, upfront payments, and milestones, enhancing products, and exhibiting product efficiency and regulatory compliance before launch. Thus, the high research investment by investors, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries are expected to propel the growth of the compound management market over the forecast years.

The global compound management market by product and services was led by automated compound/sample storage systems. In 2018, the segment held the largest market share in the compound management market, by instrument.

The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period as the system can handle a broad range of labware types, which include vials, tubes, and plates, for accommodating current and future workflows also system can be run day and night without any supervision.

The report segments the Global Compound Management Market as follows:

Global Compound Management Market – By Product & Services

Compound/Sample Management Products Instruments Automated Compound/Sample Storage Systems Manual Compound/Sample Storage Systems Automated Liquid Handling Systems Software

Services

Global Compound Management Market – By Sample Type

Chemical Compounds

Biosamples



Global Compound Management Market – By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CRO’s)

Biobanks

