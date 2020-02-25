Excimer Laser Market interpreted by a new report

Global Excimer Laser Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Emission Wavelength (Less Than 200 nm, 200 nm – 300 nm, and More Than 300 nm), by End-use industry (Industrial, Aerospace and Military, Automotive, Healthcare, and Others) Forecast, 2019-2025

The global Excimer laser market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.8% over the forecast period. The Excimer lasers are commonly used in the production of microelectronic devices, eye surgery, micromachining, and semiconductors based integrated circuits or chips.

In ophthalmology, Excimer lasers emit ultraviolet light with wavelengths shorter than 350 nm which are serviceable in refractive surgery. Excimer lasers also frequently applied in bioengineering applications and gene manipulation that uses the high photon energy of ultraviolet light.

Further, the prominent manufacturers operating in the global Excimer market include WaveLight GmbH, NIDEK Co. Ltd., Kera Harvest Inc., Scorperich Medical Devices Co.

Ltd., and GPI RAS among others.

The factors that enhance the growth of the global Excimer laser market include the various end-use industries it is served in, such as the healthcare industry, aerospace industry, automotive industry, industrial equipment, and military industry. In healthcare, excimer lasers are utilized for operations to reduce astigmatism, myopia, hyperopia and others.

Excimer lasers have diverse applications in different sectors of the ophthalmology which are dependent on industry chain, market characteristics, and market dynamics, that are likely to propel the growth of the Excimer lasers market during the forecast period. Moreover, excimer lasers have a high-power ultraviolet output which is making it useful for surgery, which is one of the driving factors that driving the excimer laser market across the globe.

The ophthalmic Excimer laser system markets its product segment due to the rise in the adoption of solutions and procedures regarding health care. In April 2018, Nidek launches a new excimer laser system to motorized magnification control and multi-point ablation.

Thus, such product developments and launches by the companies will result in the growth of the global Excimer laser market over the forecast period.

