North America Food Service Packaging Market to register steady growth during forecast period (2020-2027) according to a new research report

The North America food service packaging market accounted to US$ 18.60 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 31.69 Mn by 2027.

Changing customer preferences for high-quality and standard products will escalate the food service packaging market at a CAGR of 6.0%

Latest market study on “North America Food Service Packaging Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Material (Plastic, Metal, Others); Packaging Type (Flexible, Rigid); Application (Beverages, Prepared Meals, Fruits and Vegetables, Bakery and Confectionery, Dairy Products, Others)”, The North America Food Service Packaging Market is accounted to US$ 18.60 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 31.69 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Under application segment, the beverages is the leading segment. The beverage sector is amongst the front-liners, where huge and significant investments are made for business expansion and technological modification.

The packaging of both carbonated and non-carbonated beverages is a challenging technological branch in a food processing /packaging industry.

The North America food packaging industry is transforming at a constant rate, driven by changing packaging technology, disposal regulations, and market acceptability. To ensure the safety of individuals, food packaging plays an essential role, as a material used for packing diversified food items is needs to be hygienic for the health of the consumers.

With endless practices of developing packaging solutions, risks associated with food packaging design are low and is reducing due to practices such as ISO 22000 mandates, and audit schemes.

These trained experts assist the manufacturers in selecting appropriate materials, cost forecasting, troubleshooting, and risk assessment in magnifying their performance and productivity. Therefore, the presence of skilled professionals, audit schemes help the food packaging manufacturers to prevent safety problems associated with food packaging.

