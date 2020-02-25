Asset and Wealth Management Market future challenges outlook investigated in the latest research

ReportsWeb Adds “Global Asset and Wealth Management Market” offers an up-to-date analysis of the Market with regards to the innovations, current competitive landscape and latest trends and drivers, to provide new predictions for the forecast period.

Global Asset and Wealth Management Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Asset and Wealth Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Asset and wealth management ecosystem is moving towards innovative ways to offer digital, yet cost-effective solutions, and eventually, robotic advisors or robo-advisors have gained immense popularity among market players.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: SAP SE, Cognizant, Fidelity National Information Services, Hexaware Technologies, SAS Institute, Tata Consultancy Services, Dell EMC, Oracle Corporation, Capgemini SE, IBM Corporation

This study considers the Asset and Wealth Management value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Hardware

Software

Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Banks

Broker Dealers

Specialty Finance

Wealth Advisors

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Asset and Wealth Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Asset and Wealth Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Asset and Wealth Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Asset and Wealth Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Asset and Wealth Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Global Asset and Wealth Management Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Asset and Wealth Management by Players

4 Asset and Wealth Management by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Asset and Wealth Management Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 SAP SE

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Asset and Wealth Management Product Offered

11.1.3 SAP SE Asset and Wealth Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 SAP SE News

11.2 Cognizant

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Asset and Wealth Management Product Offered

11.2.3 Cognizant Asset and Wealth Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Cognizant News

11.3 Fidelity National Information Services

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Asset and Wealth Management Product Offered

11.3.3 Fidelity National Information Services Asset and Wealth Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Fidelity National Information Services News

11.4 Hexaware Technologies

