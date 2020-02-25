AI Infrastructure Market growth projection to 2024 scrutinized in the new analysis

ReportsWeb Adds “Global AI Infrastructure Market” offers Current and futuristic Market scenario, product segmentation, and competitive positioning for AI Infrastructure Market globally for its business expansion strategies.
Global AI Infrastructure Market Growth 2019-2024
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of AI Infrastructure market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Amazon Web Services, Samsung Electronics, Intel Corporation, IBM, Dell?, Microsoft, ARM, HPE, CISCO, Advanced Micro Devices, NVIDIA Corporation, SK HYNIX Inc., Cambricon Technology., Advanced Micro Devices
This study considers the AI Infrastructure value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Hardware
Software
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Public Utilities
Ecosystem
Others
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global AI Infrastructure consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of AI Infrastructure market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global AI Infrastructure manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the AI Infrastructure with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of AI Infrastructure submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global AI Infrastructure by Manufacturers
4 AI Infrastructure by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global AI Infrastructure Market Forecast
11.1 Global AI Infrastructure Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global AI Infrastructure Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global AI Infrastructure Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global AI Infrastructure Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
