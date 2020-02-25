Pyrometer Market investigated in the latest research

A key trend that is being observed in the pyrometer market is the rising popularity of dual-wavelength pyrometers.

Temperature measurement is important in the industrial sector, as industrialists need consistent temperature control for running their manufacturing operations smoothly. Traditionally, devices such as thermometers, thermocouples, and thermistors were utilized for measuring temperature in the industries; however, because of the automation expansion in the industrial sector, it has become difficult to use these measuring devices.

In several automated processes, the working objects may either be inaccessible due to limited space or extreme conditions, or be in a moving state.

A pyrometer, also known as digital thermometer or temperature camera, is an electronic device which is utilized for measuring the temperature of extremely hot objects from a distance, that is, without any physical contact with the object. As per a study conducted by P&S Intelligence, in 2017, the global pyrometer market generated $542.8 million and is projected to advance at a 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Pyrometers are of two types, namely portable and stationary; between these, the larger demand was created for stationary pyrometers during 2013–2017. The faster growth in demand is expected to be witnessed by portable pyrometers in the coming years.

Different industries that make use of pyrometers are metal processing, glass, ceramics, and others (which include heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, medical, food, and plastics).

Out of these, the largest demand for pyrometers during 2013–2017 was created by the metal processing industry and the situation is expected to be the same in the coming years as well.

The reason for this is the increased usage of pyrometers in the metal processing industry as they help in optimizing the industrial processes, at temperatures as high as 3,000 degree Celsius. Moreover, in order to run metal processing operations smoothly, the industry requires multiple pyrometers.

Pyrometers are based on two types of technologies: optical and infrared. Pyrometers based on the infrared technology were more in demand during 2013–2017 and the situation is predicted to be the same during the forecast period as well.

This is due to the several benefits and advanced features that are associated with pyrometers based on this technology.

These pyrometers can be integrated with additional technologies, including pulsed laser and fiber optics, for making instrument control easier and facilitating the temperature measurement of distant objects. Furthermore, pyrometers based on the infrared technology can also be combined with sapphire probes in order to reach difficult locations, such as reactors and vacuum chambers.