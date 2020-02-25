Waste Heat Boiler Market qualitative analysis and competitive industry scenario investigated in the latest research

Waste Heat Boiler Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Waste Heat Temperature (Medium Temperature, High Temperature, and Ultra-High Temperature), Waste Heat Source (Oil Engine Exhaust, Gas Engine Exhaust, Gas Turbine Exhaust, Incinerator Exit Gases, Kiln & Furnace Gases, and Others), Orientation (Horizontal and Vertical), End-user (Power Generation Utilities, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Primary Metals, Non-Metallic Minerals, and Others)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the waste heat boiler market sales by showing all the figures in the historic and base year while also showing what the approximate figures are going to be in the forecast years of 2019-2027.

The global waste heat boiler market is estimated to account US$ 5.78 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10.03 Bn by 2027.

The report also provides with a deep explanation on what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are. By making it clear on how the key players and brands are moving in terms of their sales, import, export and revenue and what their actions are in terms of their recent product launches, their researches, their joint ventures, merges, and accusations.

Attractve government initatives

Industrial waste heat is the energy generated in the core industrial processes of industries such as power generation utilities, oil & gas, chemicals, primary metals, non-metallic minerals, and others and these waste heat are conducted through various waste heat recovery technologies to provide valuable energy sources and reduce the overall energy consumption. According to the U.S. Department of energy, around 20% to 50% of industrial energy is reduced as waste heat in the form of exhaust gases.

As the industrial sector continues its effort to enhance its energy efficiency, it would recover waste heat losses, reduces environmental impact, and enhances workflow and productivity. Various government initiatives are one of the key drivers for waste heat boiler market growth.

The initiatives by various governments play an important role in successful waste heat boilers implementation, which would further increase the demand for waste heat boiler market. Thus, driving the growth of the waste heat boiler market during the coming years.

The key players influencing the market are:

Alfa Laval

CiTECH Energy Recovery Solutions (UK) LTD

General Electric

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Nooter/Eriksen

The Bosch Group

Thermax Limited

Thyssenkrupp AG

Viessmann Group

Zhengzhou Boiler Co., Ltd

