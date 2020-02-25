Emergency Lighting Market scrutinized in the new analysis

The market in APAC is predicted to register the fastest growth during the forecast period because of the growing smart home industry here and increasing government initiatives for smart city development in India.

The number of construction projects across the world are increasing as governments of various countries are focusing on the development of world class infrastructure in order to attract investors in their countries. Several developing and developed countries have made announcements regarding the development of smart cities.

Apart from this, construction activities are also increasing because of the rising government initiatives and rapid urbanization around the globe. For example, the government of India announced in 2015 to build 100 smart cities in the country over the next five years.

Ascribed to all these factors, the demand for emergency lighting is predicted to increase in the near future.

Emergency lighting is a battery backed lighting device which activates automatically in case of a power outage in a building. As per a report by P&S Intelligence, the global emergency lighting market is projected to generate a revenue of $7.4 billion by 2024, advancing at a 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024).

Hybrid, self-contained, and central are three types of emergency lighting power systems.

Among these, the largest demand during 2014–2018 was created for self-contained power systems, which are expected to be the most in demand in the near future as well. This is because these power systems are cost-effective and take less time for installation.

The different types of light sources utilized in emergency lighting solutions are induction, fluorescent, incandescent, and light emitting diode (LED). Some other light sources are cold cathode and halogen lamps and high intensity discharge.

Out of these, the LED light source was the most in demand during 2014–2018 and the situation is projected to remain the same in the coming years as well.

Report

Lead-acid, nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd), lithium-ion (Li-ion), and nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) are the types of batteries utilized in emergency lighting devices. The fastest growth in demand is expected to be witnessed by the Li-ion batteries in the near future as they require low-maintenance and take less time to self-discharge.

The intensity of competition among the players in the emergency lighting market is moderate. In recent years, mergers and acquisitions and product launches have been the key activities in the sector.

For instance, in the recent past, Larson Electronic LLC launched several products to improve its portfolio. On the other hand, companies such as FW Thorpe plc and Acuity Brand Inc.

entered into mergers and acquisitions to increase their sales in different regions.