Asia-Pacific Synthetic Biology Market interpreted by a new report

Asia-Pacific Synthetic Biology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product (Enabling Product, Core Product, and Enabled Product), By Technologies (Gene Synthesis & Sequencing, Genome Engineering, Bioinformatics, and Others), By Application (Medical Application, Industrial Application, Food & Agriculture, and Environmental Applications) and Forecast Period 2019-2025

The Asia-Pacific synthetic biology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.0% during the forecast period. The initiatives by major economies in the field of synthetic biology is one of the factors that is promoting technological innovations in the Asia-Pacific region.

China is investing in the synthetic biology driven by a coordinated national strategy under state sponsored programs. This result in growth in number of journal publications, for instance, in 2013 out of total papers published on synthetic biology 10% were from China.

Some of the key players in the Asia-Pacific synthetic biology market include Twist Bioscience Corp., Merck KGaA, GenScript Biotech Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Amyris Inc., Codexis Inc., Ginkgo Bioworks, and many others.

The other countries such as India, Japan and South Korea are rapidly developing vibrant synthetic biology communities, supported by national institutes on synthetic biology. This institutes generating research outputs that significantly contributing to the advancements in the synthetic biology.

In October 2017, Australia and China symposium on synthetic biology was held to facilitate stronger collaborative ties between two countries by making Australia-China Science and Research Fund (ACSRF).

The Asia-Pacific synthetic biology market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, and applications. Based on the product, the market is segmented into enabling product, core product, and enabled product.

Core product includes synthetic genes, synthetic cells, synthetic DNA, chassis organisms and xeno nucleic acid (XNA), and are expected to hold a significant share in the market owing to extensive use of core products in R&D. Based on technology, the market is segmented into, and gene synthesis & sequencing, genome engineering, bioinformatics, and others.

Based on application, the market is segmented into medical application, industrial application, food & agriculture, and environmental applications.

Market Segmentation

Asia-Pacific Synthetic Biology Market by Product

Enabling Product

Core Product

Enabled Product

Asia-Pacific Synthetic Biology Market by Technology

Gene Synthesis & Sequencing

Genome Engineering

Bioinformatics

Others

Asia-Pacific Synthetic Biology Market by Application

Medical Application

Industrial Application

Food & Agriculture

Environmental Application

