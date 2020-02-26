China Synthetic Biology Market investigated in the latest research

China Synthetic Biology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product (Enabling Product, Core Product, and Enabled Product), By Technologies (Gene Synthesis & Sequencing, Genome Engineering, Bioinformatics, and Others), By Application (Medical Application, Industrial Application, Food & Agriculture, and Environmental Applications) and Forecast Period 2019-2025

The China synthetic biology market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. In China, the synthetic biology market is still at its nascent stage, with emerging development in the biotechnology field.

Major factors that are expected to fuel the market growth are due to the funding provided by the Chinese government on various projects related to synthetic biology, including Artificial Synthetic Cell Factory and Minimal genome of E. coli and its synthesis. The synthetic biologics market in China is at its developing stage; therefore, the growth of the market is mainly dependent on the research and development activities performed in the nation.

Some of the key players in the Asia-Pacific synthetic biology market include Twist Bioscience Corp., Merck KGaA, GenScript Biotech Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Amyris Inc., Codexis Inc., Ginkgo Bioworks, and many others.

Some of the major research institutes working towards the development of synthetic biology technology in the country are Tsinghua University, Peking University, Tianjin University, Nankai University, Jiangnan University, Beijing University Chemical Technology, Nanjing University of Technology, and Shanghai Institutes for Biological Sciences. Chinese government plays a significant role in providing funds.

The National High-tech Research and Development Project, National Science Foundation of China (NSFC), and the National Program on Key Basic Research Project provide funding for R&D of synthetic biology in China.

Chinese government is planning to increase the research and development spending from 1.5% of GDP in 2014 to 2.5% in 2020

The China synthetic biology market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, and applications. Based on the product, the market is segmented into enabling product, core product, and enabled product.

Core product includes synthetic genes, synthetic cells, synthetic DNA, chassis organisms and xeno nucleic acid (XNA), and are expected to hold a significant share in the market owing to extensive use of core products in R&D. Based on technology, the market is segmented into, and gene synthesis & sequencing, genome engineering, bioinformatics, and others.

Based on application, the market is segmented into medical application, industrial application, food & agriculture, and environmental applications.

Market Segmentation

Synthetic Biology Market by Product

Enabling Product

Core Product

Enabled Product

Synthetic Biology Market by Technology

Gene Synthesis & Sequencing

Genome Engineering

Bioinformatics

Others

Synthetic Biology Market by Application

Medical Application

Industrial Application

Food & Agriculture

Environmental Application

