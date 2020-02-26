Indian Synthetic Biology Market described in a new report

Indian Synthetic Biology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product (Enabling Product, Core Product, and Enabled Product), By Technologies (Gene Synthesis & Sequencing, Genome Engineering, Bioinformatics, and Others), By Application (Medical Application, Industrial Application, Food & Agriculture, and Environmental Applications) and Forecast Period 2019-2025
The Indian synthetic biology market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 32.0% during the forecast period. The major factor that is contributing to the favor of the Indian synthetic biology market is that it is one of the fastest-growing economies across the globe.
The potential of India in the field of Biotechnology and Synthetic biology is still untapped. It is due to the lack of awareness.
As an instance, MIT’s International Genetically Engineered Machines Competition (iGEM) is an event targeted for undergraduate students started in 2005. The first team participated in the competition in 2006 and four teams participated in 2011.
Compared to this, China has increased its team from zero to 20. It represents the regressive policy of China in the field of biotechnology.
Lack of awareness between the researchers and government can shift the market of India to China, hence there is a need to increase awareness regarding biotechnology and synthetic biology in the country.
Report: www.omrglobal.com/request…ogy-market
The Indian synthetic biology industry includes the competitive analysis of various players include Twist Bioscience Corp., Merck KGaA, GenScript Biotech Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Amyris Inc., Codexis Inc, and many others.
The Indian synthetic biology market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, and applications. Based on the product, the market is segmented into enabling products, core products, and enabled products.
Core product includes synthetic genes, synthetic cells, synthetic DNA, chassis organisms and Xeno Nucleic Acid (XNA), and are expected to hold a significant share in the market owing to extensive use of core products in R&D. Based on technology, the market is segmented into, and gene synthesis & sequencing, genome engineering, bioinformatics, and others.
Based on application, the market is segmented into medical applications, industrial applications, food & agriculture, and environmental applications. These players are focusing on agreements along with new product launches for expanding their business.
Report: www.omrglobal.com/industr…ogy-market
Market Segmentation
Synthetic Biology Market by Product
- Enabling Product
- Core Product
- Enabled Product
Synthetic Biology Market by Technology
- Gene Synthesis & Sequencing
- Genome Engineering
- Bioinformatics
- Others
Synthetic Biology Market by Application
- Medical Application
- Industrial Application
- Food & Agriculture
- Environmental Application
Report: www.omrglobal.com/report-…ogy-market
News From
Category: Market Research Publishers and RetailersCompany about: Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research company that endeavors to provide an exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to global clients. The company provides syndicate, customized market research report for over 20 business domains to customers across the globe. These reports provide valuable market insights to global clients in understanding the market trends and taking crucial business decisions. The company is serving global Fortune 500 companies, ...