Indian Synthetic Biology Market described in a new report

Indian Synthetic Biology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product (Enabling Product, Core Product, and Enabled Product), By Technologies (Gene Synthesis & Sequencing, Genome Engineering, Bioinformatics, and Others), By Application (Medical Application, Industrial Application, Food & Agriculture, and Environmental Applications) and Forecast Period 2019-2025

The Indian synthetic biology market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 32.0% during the forecast period. The major factor that is contributing to the favor of the Indian synthetic biology market is that it is one of the fastest-growing economies across the globe.

The potential of India in the field of Biotechnology and Synthetic biology is still untapped. It is due to the lack of awareness.

As an instance, MIT’s International Genetically Engineered Machines Competition (iGEM) is an event targeted for undergraduate students started in 2005. The first team participated in the competition in 2006 and four teams participated in 2011.

Compared to this, China has increased its team from zero to 20. It represents the regressive policy of China in the field of biotechnology.

Lack of awareness between the researchers and government can shift the market of India to China, hence there is a need to increase awareness regarding biotechnology and synthetic biology in the country.

The Indian synthetic biology industry includes the competitive analysis of various players include Twist Bioscience Corp., Merck KGaA, GenScript Biotech Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Amyris Inc., Codexis Inc, and many others.

The Indian synthetic biology market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, and applications. Based on the product, the market is segmented into enabling products, core products, and enabled products.

Core product includes synthetic genes, synthetic cells, synthetic DNA, chassis organisms and Xeno Nucleic Acid (XNA), and are expected to hold a significant share in the market owing to extensive use of core products in R&D. Based on technology, the market is segmented into, and gene synthesis & sequencing, genome engineering, bioinformatics, and others.

Based on application, the market is segmented into medical applications, industrial applications, food & agriculture, and environmental applications. These players are focusing on agreements along with new product launches for expanding their business.

Market Segmentation

Synthetic Biology Market by Product

Enabling Product

Core Product

Enabled Product

Synthetic Biology Market by Technology

Gene Synthesis & Sequencing

Genome Engineering

Bioinformatics

Others

Synthetic Biology Market by Application

Medical Application

Industrial Application

Food & Agriculture

Environmental Application

