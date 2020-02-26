Japanese Synthetic Biology Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Japanese Synthetic Biology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product (Enabling Product, Core Product, and Enabled Product), By Technologies (Gene Synthesis & Sequencing, Genome Engineering, Bioinformatics, and Others), By Application (Medical Application, Industrial Application, Food & Agriculture, and Environmental Applications) and Forecast Period 2019-2025

The Japanese synthetic biology market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. In synthetic biology, Japan is one of the leading Asian countries.

In Japan, the studies are conducted under the name of synthetic biology at an independent administrative organization, RIKEN, and some universities in Japan. The synthetic biology in Japan is promoted by organizing competitions for undergraduates.

The synthetic biology contest for undergraduates, International Genetically Engineered Machine competition (iGEM) is held annually at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Report: www.omrglobal.com/request…ogy-market

The Japanese synthetic biology industry includes the competitive analysis of various players include Twist Bioscience Corp., Merck KGaA, GenScript Biotech Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Amyris Inc., Codexis Inc, and many others.

There were around 1,300 participants, out of which 100 were Japanese. Among countries in the Asia-Pacific region, Japan has registered most entries in Synthetic biology projects, which show a significant awareness of the country toward biotechnology.

The Japanese synthetic biology market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, and application. Based on the product, the market is segmented into enabling products, core products, and enabled products.

Report: www.omrglobal.com/industr…ogy-market

Core product includes synthetic genes, synthetic cells, synthetic DNA, chassis organisms and xeno nucleic acid (XNA), and are expected to hold a significant share in the market owing to extensive use of core products in R&D. Based on technology, the market is segmented into, and gene synthesis & sequencing, genome engineering, bioinformatics, and others.

Based on application, the market is segmented into medical applications, industrial applications, food & agriculture, and environmental applications.

Market Segmentation

Synthetic Biology Market by Product

Enabling Product

Core Product

Enabled Product

Synthetic Biology Market by Technology

Gene Synthesis & Sequencing

Genome Engineering

Bioinformatics

Others

Synthetic Biology Market by Application

Medical Application

Industrial Application

Food & Agriculture

Environmental Application

Report: www.omrglobal.com/report-…ogy-market