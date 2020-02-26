North American Synthetic Biology Market interpreted by a new report

North American Synthetic Biology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product (Enabling Product, Core Product, and Enabled Product), By Technologies (Gene Synthesis & Sequencing, Genome Engineering, Bioinformatics, and Others), By Application (Medical Application, Industrial Application, Food & Agriculture, and Environmental Applications) and Forecast Period 2019-2025
The North American synthetic biology market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 31.0% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for bio-based products, rising R&D funding for synthetic biology, and increased investments by synthetic biology companies.
Further, the growing support from the government, private institutions, and increasing R&D investments in the development of the drugs are other major factors that are expected to drive the North American synthetic biology market growth during the forecast period.
The North American synthetic biology industry includes the competitive analysis of various players include Twist Bioscience Corp., Merck KGaA, GenScript Biotech Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Amyris Inc., Codexis Inc, and many others.
Furthermore, technological advancements in the life science sector have resulted in increased speed and reduced cost of DNA amalgamation. This enables researchers to design and integrate adjusted bacterial chromosomes that can be utilized as a part of the generation of cutting-edge biofuels, bio-items, sustainable chemicals, and others.
The advancements in modern engineering have enabled scientists to build new sequences of DNA.
The North American synthetic biology market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, and applications.
Based on the product, the market is segmented into enabling products, core products, and enabled products. Core product includes synthetic genes, synthetic cells, synthetic DNA, chassis organisms and Xeno Nucleic Acid (XNA), and are expected to hold a significant share in the market owing to extensive use of core products in R&D.
Based on technology, the market is segmented into, and gene synthesis & sequencing, genome engineering, bioinformatics, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into medical applications, industrial applications, food & agriculture, and environmental applications.
These players are focusing on agreements along with new product launches for expanding their business. In 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
established a collaboration with AstraZeneca and offered its CRISPR Technology to AstraZeneca’s entire drug discovery platform.
