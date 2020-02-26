Global Microwave Radiometer Market scrutinized in the new analysis

The Global Microwave Radiometer Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2025 as it has been performing vigorously over the last few years. The market is also anticipated to influence the structures of its peers and parent markets in the near future.

The microwave radiometer is a measurement device designed to measure thermal electromagnetic radiation emitted by atmospheric gases. It measures energy emitted at millimetre-to-centimetre wavelengths.

The radiometers are mostly coupled with multiple sensitive receiving networks to identify the characteristic emission spectrum of extraterrestrial objects or the atmosphere. It also comprises argon gas, which enables its rotation.

The microwave radiometer is widely used to measure several elements such as rainfall, temperature, humidity, and other atmospheric factors.

Rapidly surging demand for devices that can accurately measure humidity and temperature for weather forecast is deemed major factors intensifying the overall growth of the global microwave radiometer market. Similarly, technological advancements in the industry and need of measuring climate into space as well as the ground are likely to boost the market growth in the upcoming years.

But, the radiometers are prone to calibration drift, which is a major limitation of the market growth as it can not provide high pixel resolution while being used in the satellite technology industry.

The global microwave radiometer market has been bifurcated into several vital segments comprising types, applications, regions, and end-users. Based on types, the market is divided into Unpolarised microwave radiometer and Dual Polarised microwave radiometers.

Both types are likely to contribute substantial market share by the end of 2025. Market applications cover Meteorological Observations, Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP), Climate Monitoring, Satellite Tracking, and Other.

Geographical segments of the microwave radiometer market are also included in the report, which comprises North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report provides an elucidative analysis of the influential factors of the global microwave radiometer market environment. The report includes evaluation of provincial trade policies, frameworks, international disputes as well as social, political, and economic conditions that could affect the market growth at a minute level.

The report also hints at current and upcoming market opportunities, challenges, risks, obstacles, and uncertainties.

The global market report also sheds light on the prominent microwave radiometer manufacturers and companies operating in the market. Their efforts such as product research, innovations, developments, and technology adoptions are also deeply explored in the report that drives them to offer upgraded products in the market.

The report further emphasizes analysis that comprises details of companies manufacturing base, production volume, capacities, value chain, product specifications, raw material sourcing strategies, concentration rate, organizational structure, and distribution channel.

Prominent Competitors in the Market:

RPO ATTEX LLC

Optical Scientific

Jauntering International Corporation

Airbus Defence and Space

Ingenieursbureau Wittich & Visser BV

Meteo-Tech Ltd.

Radiometer Physics GmbH

Radiometrics Corporation

LSI LASTEM

Enviroequip

Major Types of Microwave Radiometer:

Unpolarised

Dual Polarised

Leading Applications Covered in the Report:

Meteorological Observations

Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP)

Climate Monitoring

Satellite Tracking

Other