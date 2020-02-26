UK Synthetic Biology Market discussed in a new research report

UK Synthetic Biology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product (Enabling Product, Core Product, and Enabled Product), By Technologies (Gene Synthesis & Sequencing, Genome Engineering, Bioinformatics, and Others), By Application (Medical Application, Industrial Application, Food & Agriculture, and Environmental Applications) and Forecast Period 2019-2025

The UK synthetic biology market is anticipated to grow at the CAGR of around 30.0% during the forecast period. Major factors that are expected to augment the market are funding by the government organization research carried out by various universities, and funding provided to the fellowship.

As the market is yet to commercialize most of the market of synthetic biology is based on the research and development activities carried in the nation. Some of the major research institutes working toward synthetic biology in the country are University of Cambridge, University of Edinburgh, University of Nottingham, The UK’s national industrial center for synthetic biology and so on.

Some of the players operating in the market include Twist Bioscience Corp., Merck KGaA, GenScript Biotech Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Amyris Inc., Codexis Inc, Ginkgo Bioworks, and many others.

The UK synthetic biology market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, and applications. Based on the product, the market is segmented into enabling product, core product, and enabled product.

Core product includes synthetic genes, synthetic cells, synthetic DNA, chassis organisms and xeno nucleic acid (XNA), and are expected to hold a significant share in the market owing to extensive use of core products in R&D.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into, and gene synthesis & sequencing, genome engineering, bioinformatics, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into medical application, industrial application, food & agriculture, and environmental applications.

The report study of the UK synthetic biology industry includes the competitive analysis of various players as well as the trend followed by them to sustain in the market. These players are focusing on agreements along with new product launches for expanding their business.

For instance, in 2017, Ginkgo Bioworks completed its acquisition of Gen9, a Cambridge based gene synthesis company. With this acquisition, the company aimed at strengthening its market reach in different geographies.

Market Segmentation

Synthetic Biology Market by Product

Enabling Product

Core Product

Enabled Product

Synthetic Biology Market by Technology

Gene Synthesis & Sequencing

Genome Engineering

Bioinformatics

Others

Synthetic Biology Market by Application

Medical Application

Industrial Application

Food & Agriculture

Environmental Application

