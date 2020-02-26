United States Synthetic Biology Market scrutinized in the new analysis

United States Synthetic Biology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product (Enabling Product, Core Product, and Enabled Product), By Technologies (Gene Synthesis & Sequencing, Genome Engineering, Bioinformatics, and Others), By Application (Medical Application, Industrial Application, Food & Agriculture, and Environmental Applications) and Forecast Period 2019-2025
The US synthetic biology market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 31.8% during the forecast period. The synthetic biology market in the US is driven by extensive funding by government officials, increasing number of companies in the field of synthetic biology and technological advancements in the life science sector.
Since the beginning of synthetic biology, the US has been conducting synthetic biology research for more than 15 years and has made progress. The US is the largest investor in public research funding and it continues to increase its investment in order to maintain its position at the global level.
The US synthetic biology industry includes the competitive analysis of various players include Twist Bioscience Corp., Merck KGaA, GenScript Biotech Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Amyris Inc., Codexis Inc, and many others.
Large-scale integrated programs are being funded by the government agencies such as the NSF and DARPA to innovate solutions for sustainable development. Furthermore, the increasing roadmap studies in synthetic biology by the US is promoting R&D in synthetic biology.
Road-map studies enable R&D strategies to address key challenges and enable innovative applications.
It is anticipated that with the sustainable strategic investment from the US government agencies, synthetic biology will continue to thrive in both basic and applied research in the US.
The US synthetic biology market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, and applications. Based on the product, the market is segmented into enabling products, core products, and enabled products.
Core product includes synthetic genes, synthetic cells, synthetic DNA, chassis organisms and Xeno Nucleic Acid (XNA), and are expected to hold a significant share in the market owing to extensive use of core products in R&D. Based on technology, the market is segmented into, and gene synthesis & sequencing, genome engineering, bioinformatics, and others.
Based on application, the market is segmented into medical applications, industrial applications, food & agriculture, and environmental applications.
