Additive Manufacturing Market scrutinized in the new analysis

The global additive manufacturing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period 2020 - 2027 and forecasted to reach US$ 36.61 Bn by the year 2027 from US$ 8.4 Bn.

Market Drivers & Restraints, Segmentation, Key Players, & Exclusive Insights Up to 2027 described in a new market report

Increase in focus on the materials used for additive manufacturing to propel all round growth of the additive manufacturing market

The global additive manufacturing market is experiencing steady growth with regards to the research and development activities, product innovations, investments, and technological integrations, and deployment in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise exponentially in the coming years. The market for additive manufacturing consists of some well-established players across the globe that cater highly advanced solutions to the manufacturers.

The solutions deployed in the manufacturing sector have graduated from being highly expensive to inexpensive solutions over the years. However, with efficiencies, and economies of scale achieved with the help, return on investment for additive manufacturing solution deployment is high leading to its increased adoptions and market attractiveness index.

Additive Manufacturing Market : Company Profiles

3D Systems, Inc.

Stratasys Ltd.

3T RPD, LTD.

Arcam AB

EOS GmbH

3D Hubs B.V.

ENVISIONTEC, INC.

ProtoCAM

Sciaky, Inc.

GPI Prototype and Manufacturing Services

The global market for additive manufacturing is segmented on the basis of material, technology, and end user. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into plastic, metal, ceramics, and others.

Further on the basis of technology, the additive manufacturing market has been split into Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Stereolithography (SLA), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), and Others.

additive manufacturing finds increasing applications in a variety of industry sectors.

Therefore, the additive manufacturing market has also been segmented on the basis of end-user into automotive, aerospace, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, and others.

Reasons To Access:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global additive manufacturing market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global additive manufacturing market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.