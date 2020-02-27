Germany Food Processing and Manufacturing (FPM) Contract Manufacturing Market interpreted by a new report

Germany Food Processing and Manufacturing (FPM) Contract manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Services (Food Manufacturing Services, Research and Development, and Food Packaging Services) Forecast Period 2019-2025

Germany FPM contract manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.4% during the forecast period. Germany is considered one of the key countries in the food and beverage market in the European region.

The Germany FPM contract manufacturing market is driven by some crucial factors such as the presence of small and large FPM contract manufacturers and the rapid arrival of new product varieties owing to research and development in the market. Many small and large companies are looking for a contract manufacturer that can enable companies to provide innovative products in the market.

Further, growing demand for convenience food, improvement in the food manufacturing supply chain and lack of manufacturing production capabilities of food product manufacturers are considered as the driving factors. According to the German trade and invest (GTAI), Germany has nearly 82 million consumers of food and beverage products across the country, this number is expected to increase in the upcoming years, making Germany a hotspot for the manufacturing of food and beverages products.

Germany has the presence of numerous key players that are engaged in the manufacturing of food and beverage products. These include Cargill, Mondel? z Deutschland, Nestlé, Südzucker, Dr.

Oetker Group and Arla among others.

The sector is categorized by the presence of more than 6,000 small and medium-sized enterprises, which generated total revenue of more than $196.9 billion. As the total revenue generated from the food and beverage industry increases, the food product manufacturers focus on reducing their operating costs by indulging in contract manufacturing, thereby creating opportunities for the growth of the Germany FPM contract manufacturing market during the forecast period.

Moreover, this is expected to create opportunities for the augmentation of the contract manufacturing players to establish their presence in the country and collaborate with these food product manufacturer so as to give a necessary boost to their revenue stream. Thus, it is expected to augment the growth of the Germany FPM contract manufacturing market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

FPM Contract Manufacturing by Services

Food Manufacturing Services

Convenience Foods

Bakery Products

Dietary Supplement

Confectionery Products

Dairy Products

Others

Research and Development

Food Packaging Services

