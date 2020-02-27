Weapon Mounts Market expected to grow at 1.8 billion in revenue by 2025 according to a new research report

The Weapon Mounts Market is projected to grow from USD 1.1 Billion in 2019 to USD 1.8 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.This report spread across 236 Pages, Profiling 34 Companies and Supported with 208 Tables and 69 figures are now available in this research. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

According to Market Study Report, Weapon Mounts market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Weapon Mounts market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Weapon Mounts market.

Top Companies profiled in the Weapon Mounts market include are Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), Ray the on Company (US), Elbit Systems (Israel), Saab AB (Sweden), and BAE Systems (UK),Dillion Aero (US), AEI Systems Ltd. (UK), FN Herstal (Belgium), Capco LLC.

(US), and ISTEC Services Ltd. (UK).

Based on mount type, the static mounts segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increase in the number of platforms where static mounts can be deployed, and the upgrades of these platforms by replacing older weapons with new and modern weapons. Procurement programs for armored vehicles, naval ships, and aircraft are driving the market for weapon mounts.

“The naval segment is expected to lead the weapon mounts industry in 2019.”

Based on platform, the naval segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the weapon mounts market in 2019.Modernization programs to upgrade weapons and weapon mounts for the mount’s platform is driving the market. Additionally, the procurement of new naval ships by countries such as the US, India, China, Germany, and France, among others, is also driving the market for weapon mounts.

“The manned segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on mode of operation, the manned segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for machine guns, sniper rifles, and automatic rifles by various militaries globally. For example, in February 2019, the Indian Army planned to procure 73,000 assault rifles and 44,000 Light Machine Guns (LMGs) to be deployed across the Indo-Pak border.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1–35%; Tier 2–45%; and Tier 3–20%

By Designation: C Level Executives–35%; Directors–25%;and Others–40%

By Region: North America–45%; Europe–20%; Asia Pacific–30%;and Middle East and South America–5%

Competitive Landscape of Weapon Mounts market:

The study covers the weapon mounts market across various segments and sub segments. It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on type, platform, mode of operation, weapon compatibility, and region.

This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.