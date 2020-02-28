APAC to lead global Resorcinol Market during forecast period

Growth of end use industries of resorcinol products to drive the growth of global resorcinol market during the forecast period

- Advertisement - - Guest post by a free member share your news

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Resorcinol Market By End-User Industry, By Manufacturing Process, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, global resorcinol market is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period. Growing automotive industry coupled with increasing usage of wood in the construction of residential and commercial complexes across the globe are the major factors that are projected to contribute to the market growth over the next five years.

Rapid expansion of automotive sector globally is driving the need for various rubber-based products, including tires, belts and rubber-coated fabrics, which is providing a boost to the market growth. Furthermore, rising usage of the compound during the production of non-halogenated flame-retardants and various agricultural chemicals is further aiding the growth of global resorcinol market across the globe.

Browse XX market data Tables and XX Figures spread through XXX Pages and an in-depth TOC on " Global Resorcinol Market "

www.techsciresearch.com/report/…/4507.html

Global resorcinol market can be segmented based on end-user industry, manufacturing process, application and region.Considering the end-user industry, the market is fragmented into building & construction, healthcare, automotive, electrical & electronics, dyes, explosives and others.

The automotive sector is anticipated to register high growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its use as an essential component in automobile tire manufacturing, along with synthetic rubber latex and formaldehyde in manufacturing tires for trucks, off-road equipment and other fiber reinforced mechanical materials including conveyor belts among others.

Sumitomo Chemicals, Aldon Corporation, AminoChem, Dynea, Mitsui Chemicals, Napp Technologies, Zhejiang Hongsheng Chemical Co Ltd, Indspec Chemical, Atul Ltd, among others are the leading players operating in global resorcinol market.

- Advertisement - - Guest post by a free member share your news

Download sample report @ www.techsciresearch.com/sample-…x?cid=4507

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

“Asia-Pacific is forecast to dominate the global resorcinol market in the next 5 years on the account of rapid industrialization in India & China. Moreover, high growth of the automotive sector in the region and rising government initiatives to promote and revitalize the construction industry are further boosting the regional market growth.”, said Mr.

Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Resorcinol Market By End-User Industry, By Manufacturing Process, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” has evaluated the future growth potential of global resorcinol market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions.

Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in global resorcinol market.