Wearable Fitness Trackers Market to witness an outstanding growth in coming years according to a new research report

The growing installation of fitness tracking apps, increasing demand for continuous and wireless health monitoring, rising awareness on obesity, and surging disposable income are some of the primary reasons behind the growth of the wearable fitness trackers market.

The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 16.5% during 2018–2023 (forecast period). These body-borne sensors and devices help in monitoring and detecting various health and fitness parameters of an individual, including the sleep cycle, heart rate, step count, and daily activities.

Based on product, the wearable fitness trackers market is mainly classified into leg-wear, wrist-wear, and smart garments and body sensors. Out of these, during the historical period (2013–2017), the wrist-wear classification dominated the market and will continue doing so throughout the forecast period.

However, the smart garments and body sensors classification is predicted to witness the fastest growth at more than 18.0% CAGR. The main reason behind this is the surging collaboration of fitness, high-tech and fashion companies.

OM Smart Bra and OM Smart Shirt by OMsignal are some examples of smart garments.

www.psmarketresearch.com/market-…ort-sample

On the basis of distribution channel, the wearable fitness trackers market is bifurcated into direct and indirect.

Of these, during the 2013–2017 period, indirect distribution channels led the market in terms of revenue, and these are anticipated to maintain their dominance during the 2018–2023 period. This is attributed to the rising number of online stores and increasing consumer shift toward online shopping.

This is why this bifurcation is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period as well.

The rising adoption of smartphone-based tracking apps is one of the major factors driving the growth of the wearable fitness trackers market. These apps provide an advanced level of functionality with features and designs that aid an individual in staying healthy.

Owing to their low cost and easy accessibility, these apps are witnessing high installation rates, thereby resulting in the dominance of smartphones as an input platform. In addition, fitness tracking apps are backed by all significant smartphone operating systems, such as Blackberry, Android, and iOS.

Thus, the increasing introduction of smart devices and rising use of fitness tracker apps are anticipated to escalate the growth of the market during the forecast period.