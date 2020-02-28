UV Curing Systems Market to 2025 global analysis and forecasts by application described in a new report

UV Curing Systems market is expected to grow US$ 2,409.8 million by 2025 from US$ 1,163.4 million in 2017

UV curing is a process in which ultraviolet light is used for initiating a photochemical reaction generating a cross-linked network of polymers. UV curing systems are used in a wide variety of applications such as bonding, assembling, coating, and printing.

Earlier versions of the UV curing systems used mercury lamps as the light source. But due to high emission of volatile organic compounds while curing paints and coatings, the market for UV LED based curing systems is increasing over the lamp based curing systems.

Report: www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/…tech-10253

Increasing demand for the UV LED based curing systems over the conventional curing systems as well as stringent regulations against the use of the lamp based curing systems are driving the growth in the market. However high capital investment associated with the UV curing systems can act as restraining factors in the market.

Rising trend of adoption of UV curing method in the coating sub-segment will bring new opportunities in the market in the coming years.



The "Global UV Curing Systems Market Analysis to 2025" is a specialized and in-depth study of the UV curing systems industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global UV curing systems market with detailed market segmentation by application, end-user, and geography.

The global UV curing systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Report at www.theinsightpartners.com/TIPTE100000952/

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global UV curing systems market based on application and end-user.

It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall UV curing systems market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers analysis and forecast of 15 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.



Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

Report at www.theinsightpartners.com/TIPTE100000952/

key UV curing systems market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Phoseon Technology, Nordson Corporation, IST METZ GmbH, and Heraeus Noblelight America LLC among others.

GLOBAL UV CURING SYSYEM MARKET – SEGMENTATION

GLOBAL UV CURING SYSTEM MARKET – BY APPLICATION

Bonding & Assembling

Coating & Finishing

Printing

GLOBAL UV CURING SYSTEM MARKET – BY END-USER

Automotive

Healthcare

Electronics

Others