Smart Learning Market worldwide opportunities, revenue size, status, analysis and forecast to 2027

Smart Learning Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Hardware, Software, Services); Learning Type (Asynchronous Learning, Synchronous Learning); Application (Academics, Enterprises) and Geography

Smart learning refers to the application of advanced learning technologies and connected systems for imparting education. It comprises hardware and software for the effective implementation of advanced technologies in teaching and learning.

Increasing penetration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in enterprises and institutes for enhanced learning is a primary factor contributing to the growth of the smart learning market across the globe. Major vendors in the smart learning market are focusing on product innovations and related developments during the forecast period.

The smart learning market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the growing popularity of connected devices in the education sector and the rapid adoption of eLearning solutions. Also, artificial intelligence and machine learning are likely to strengthen market growth further.

However, data security and privacy concerns may impede the growth of the smart learning market in the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing spending in the education sector would offer significant opportunities for the smart learning market in the coming years.

The "Global Smart Learning Market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart learning market with detailed market segmentation by component, learning type, application, and geography.

The global smart learning market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart learning market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global smart learning market is segmented on the basis of component, learning type, and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and services.

On the basis of the learning type, the market is segmented as asynchronous learning and synchronous learning. The market on the basis of the application is classified as academics and enterprises.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global smart learning market based on various segments.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart learning market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report also includes the profiles of key smart learning companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.



- Adobe Inc.

- BenQ Corporation

- Blackboard Inc.

- D2L Corporation

- Ellucian Company L.P.

- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

- IBM Coproration

- Pearson

- Saba Software, Inc.

- SMART Technologies ULC

