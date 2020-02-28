Global Laundry Detergent Market to record substantial growth by the end of 2026

Global Laundry Detergent Market : Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, and Forecast to 2026

A new business intelligence report released by Report Ocean with the title “Global Laundry Detergent Market Research Report" is made covering in-depth analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Over-the-top Market research report offers energetic visions to conclude and study the market size, share, market hopes, industry trends, forecast, and competitive surroundings.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. This Report covers the manufacturers' data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution, etc; these data help the consumer know about the competitors better.

“The global laundry detergent market is anticipated to reach USD 215.3 billion by 2026”

Laundry detergents are among products that consumers seek to need almost on a daily routine. Among the household cleaning activities, laundry has the record of highest importance with several studies showing over 65% of the global population reported doing laundry at least twice per week and the rest do it almost daily.

Key Market Growth Drivers/Restraints

Increasing availability of washing machineries along with different laundry services for both residential and commercial purpose, demand for detergents has increase at a faster rate in this decade compared to historic figures.

Rising disposable income in the Asia Pacific region and other developing markets, the shift from traditional hand washing to appliance supported methods have driven the automatic detergent consumption and hence the powder product category.

Product marketing has been a primary part of the industry’s rapid development and increase in sales globally in the laundry detergent market.

Effective product packaging has also been a key promotion strategy.

Bulk sized, large packets for long term savings, or small packets for consumers with strict budgets, refills and concentrates etc all of these packages offering from industry participants has been very effective in attracting customers from every group of the societies.

Enhanced energy and water efficacy from high-efficiency products requiring less water and products suitable for cold water formulations that delivers strong results at low temperatures hence cutting down energy requirement had helped in higher penetration of these products into various regions.

Simplicity and continence laundry detergents delivering faster results yet easy to use are the most demanded products creating value for customers.

Geographical Segmentation

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Key Players

The Global Laundry Detergent Market is primarily dominated by major companies like Alpha Chemical, General Organics, Inc., Clean Bubbles, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Nirma, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Church & Dwight Co, Inc., Henkel, etc.

Market Segmentation

Global Laundry Detergent Market has been divided into the following segments

Product Type

Powder Detergents

Liquid Detergents

Detergent Tablets

Fabric Softeners

Others

End-Use Type

Residential

Commercial

Major Highlights of the Global Laundry Detergent Market

Fabric conditioners are the most potential product category in the current industry scenario.

Sales of fabric conditioner or smoother grew at an average of over 9% in the past three to four years.

The Asia Pacific region was the largest regional market laundry detergent market in 2017.

Sales are anticipated to be driven partly by volume and premiumization as the region’s economic prosperity has allowed consumers to buy greater array of these products.

Competition has been intense, large volume growth is unlikely and innovation of high quality and more efficient products is the major strategy of the companies operating in this geography.

