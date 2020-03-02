WIth a CAGR of CAGR of 8.2%, Global Tool Steel Market to show sbstantial growth by 2026

Global Tool Steel Market : Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2026
A new business intelligence report released by Report Ocean with the title “Global Tool Steel Market Research Report" is made covering in-depth analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Over-the-top Market research report offers energetic visions to conclude and study the market size, share, market hopes, industry trends, forecast, and competitive surroundings.
The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. This Report covers the manufacturers' data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution,. these data help the consumer know about the competitors better.
“The global tool steel market is estimated to reach USD 7.10 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period”
Key Market Growth Drivers/Restraints
- The application of tool steel in industries such as energy, construction, packaging, automotive, and manufacturing among others is expected to support the market growth.
- Increasing use in manufacturing of cutting tools such as drills, taps, gear cutters, saw blades, and others drive the growth of the tool steel industry.
- Factors such as rising demand from construction and packaging industries, strengthening automotive industry, and growth in forging industry include further support the market growth.
- Rising demand for carbide-based alternatives, and fluctuating prices of steel are expected to restrict the growth of the tool steel industry.
- Increasing demand from developing nations, and technological advancements are expected provide numerous growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.
- The demand for shock resisting tool steel group has increased owing to its high shock resistance and great harden ability.
Geographical Segmentation
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Russia
- Belgium
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East and Africa
Key Players
The Global Tool Steel Market is primarily dominated by major companies like Voestalpine AG, Eramet SA, Hudson Tool Steel Corporation, Schmiedewerke Groditz, Samuel, Son & Co., SeAH Changwon Integrated Special Steel, QiLu Special Steel Co., Ltd, Buderus Edelstahl GmbH, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Baosteel Group, and Tiangong International Co., Ltd.
Market Segmentation
Global Tool Steel Market has been divided into the following segments
Material
Chromium
Tungsten
Molybdenum
Vanadium
Others
Procut Class
High Speed
Cold-Work
Hot-Work
Plastic Mold
Others
Process
Rolled
Forged
Others
End User
Automotive
Shipbuilding
Aerospace
Manufacturing
Others
Major Highlights of the Global Tool Steel Market
- The automotive segment accounted for the highest market share increasing demand for vehicles, especially from developing countries, and growing penetration of electric vehicles.
- The increasing modernization of vehicles, coupled with stringent vehicular regulations further support the market growth in the region.
- Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the market during past years, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period.
- The presence of emerging industries such as construction, shipbuilding, and packaging, substantial initiatives in research and development, and favorable government policies drive the market growth.
- Rapid industrialization and growth of manufacturing industry further support market growth in the region.
