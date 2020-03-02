Global Floor Cleaning Robot Market to grow at a robust pace by the end of 2025 according to a new research report

Global Floor Cleaning Robot Market : Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2025

Key Market Growth Drivers/Restraints

The current market for floor cleaning robot is driven by various factors, which include rising preference for connected home appliances, changing lifestyle along with shifting customer needs, and increasing labor costs tied with growing preference for service robots.

Increasing potential for AI-empowered cleaning robots in commercial applications and emerging urban middle-class households in developing nations are anticipated to offer new business opportunities for the vendors in the floor cleaning robot market during the forecast period.

Consumer concerns related to capital cost and cleaning performance are identified as restraints likely to hinder the progression of the floor cleaning robot market during the forecast period.

The availability of labor for household services has become a serious challenge, and this is expected to even become worse in developed economies in the coming years.

Increasing investments in incorporating advanced technologies, i.e., AI, to develop robots for domestic environment is expected to accelerate the penetration of service robots in households. These factors, in turn, are fuelling the growth of the floor cleaning robot market during the forecast period.

In the coming years, the penetration of floor cleaning robots is expected to increase with the growing trend of home automation.

Rising customer preference in modernizing the cleaning equipment, particularly among higher- and upper-median income household groups, is expected to fuel the growth of floor cleaning robots during the forecast period.

Geographical Segmentation

o Asia Pacific - China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, and Others

o Americas - USA, Canada, Mexico, and Others

o Europe - Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, and Others

o Middle East and Africa (MEA) - Israel, UAE, South Africa, and Others

Key Players

The Global Floor Cleaning Robot Market is primarily dominated by major companies like

- iRobot Corporation

- ECOVACS

- SharkNinja Operating LLC

- Panasonic Corporation

- SAMSUNG

- Cecotec Innovaciones S.L.

- Neato Robotics

- ILIFE INNOVATION LTD.

- BISSELL

- Dyson

Market Segmentation

Global Floor Cleaning Robot Market has been divided into the following segments

Robot Type

o Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

o Robotic Mops & Hybrid Robotic Floor Cleaner

Sales Channel

o Brick and Mortar

o eCommerce

Major Highlights of the Global Floor Cleaning Robot Market

Robotic vacuum cleaner was the dominant segment and is projected to maintain its market dominance throughout the forecast period.

This is mainly due to the cost-performance ratio and increasing preference for robotic floor cleaners equipped to remove tiny particles that lead to health issues.

eCommerce is identified as the fastest-growing segment, i.e., at a CAGR of 20.3%, during the forecast period till 2025.

The growth of this segment is driven by increasing customer reliance on online platforms for attributes, such as fast delivery with exclusive deals when compared to offline retail stores.

