CAGR of 21.0%, Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market to show vigorous growth by 2026 according to a new research report

Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market - Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2026

“The global engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.0% till 2026”

Key Market Growth Drivers/Restraints

The major factors which are driving this market is the access to low cost highly skilled resources which can work towards complex tasks of not only designing and testing but also on validation, simulation and execution.

Companies are moving from business process outsourcing to knowledge process outsourcing and major industry verticals such as automotive, consumer electronics, semiconductors, aerospace and telecom are providing huge opportunities to the consulting companies.

The traction of offshore outsourcing can be seen owing to the low cost and added capabilities from the service providers.

There are pureplay ESO service providers which are not only providing basic services but also, they are jointly investing with the companies to expand their businesses in growing markets and geographies.

Companies are also focusing on ESO services to expand their market reach along with faster turnaround times from these providers.

These are some of the major advantages for the companies to outsource their services.

The engineering services outsourcing market has been evolved from outsourcing of simple low-cost engineering services to capacity augmentation.

Growing number of engineering professionals every year coupled with low cost of service have pushed the market for ESO in this region.

The offshore outsourcing type would grow at a higher rate during the forecast period as compared to its counterpart.

The major restrains this market is facing is the intellectual property theft specifically during the offshore outsourcing. T

his is the major problem faced by many companies, which eventually generates a loss for these companies.

However due to strict laws and changing regulations, this challenge is expected to overcome during the forecast period.

Geographical Segmentation

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- South America

Key Players

The Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market is primarily dominated by major companies like HCL Technologies Limited, IAV GmbH, P+Z Engineering GmbH, Tata Consulting Services Limited, Wipro Limited, EDAG Engineering GmbH, ASAP Holdings GmbH, FEV Group, Cybage software, Kistler Instruments AG, Infosys Ltd, among others.

Market Segmentation

Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market has been divided into the following segments

Application

Automotive

Designing

Prototyping

System Integration

Testing

Energy

R&D and Designing

Setup (Structuring and Layout)

Implementation

Network & Communications

Network Design Services

GIS Integration & Geospatial Data Analytics

Network Inventory Management

Industrial Automation

Product Development

Process Automation

Factory Automation

Supply Chain Management

Medical Technology

Product Lifecycle Management

Remote Monitoring and Diagnostics

Unique Device Identification

Industrial Electronics and Automated Embedded Engineering Services

Product Engineering Designing

Development of Prototypes

Production Support

Consumer Electronics

Semiconductors

Construction

Aerospace

ESO Location

Off-Shore

On-Shore

Major Highlights of the Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market

North America and Europe are considered to spend more on these services however, Asia Pacific is the largest market for the ESO service providers.

Countries such as India and China have pushed the market for ESO and are estimated to continue the trend over the forecast period.

ESO applications in the automotive, telecom, consumer electronics and aerospace segments is considered to have large market share.

