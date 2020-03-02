CAGR of 21.0%, Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market to show vigorous growth by 2026 according to a new research report

Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market - Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2026
“The global engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.0% till 2026”
Key Market Growth Drivers/Restraints
- The major factors which are driving this market is the access to low cost highly skilled resources which can work towards complex tasks of not only designing and testing but also on validation, simulation and execution.
- Companies are moving from business process outsourcing to knowledge process outsourcing and major industry verticals such as automotive, consumer electronics, semiconductors, aerospace and telecom are providing huge opportunities to the consulting companies.
- The traction of offshore outsourcing can be seen owing to the low cost and added capabilities from the service providers.
- There are pureplay ESO service providers which are not only providing basic services but also, they are jointly investing with the companies to expand their businesses in growing markets and geographies.
- Companies are also focusing on ESO services to expand their market reach along with faster turnaround times from these providers.
- These are some of the major advantages for the companies to outsource their services.
- The engineering services outsourcing market has been evolved from outsourcing of simple low-cost engineering services to capacity augmentation.
- Growing number of engineering professionals every year coupled with low cost of service have pushed the market for ESO in this region.
- The offshore outsourcing type would grow at a higher rate during the forecast period as compared to its counterpart.
- The major restrains this market is facing is the intellectual property theft specifically during the offshore outsourcing. T
- his is the major problem faced by many companies, which eventually generates a loss for these companies.
- However due to strict laws and changing regulations, this challenge is expected to overcome during the forecast period.
Geographical Segmentation
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- South America
Key Players
The Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market is primarily dominated by major companies like HCL Technologies Limited, IAV GmbH, P+Z Engineering GmbH, Tata Consulting Services Limited, Wipro Limited, EDAG Engineering GmbH, ASAP Holdings GmbH, FEV Group, Cybage software, Kistler Instruments AG, Infosys Ltd, among others.
Market Segmentation
Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market has been divided into the following segments
Application
Automotive
Designing
Prototyping
System Integration
Testing
Energy
R&D and Designing
Setup (Structuring and Layout)
Implementation
Network & Communications
Network Design Services
GIS Integration & Geospatial Data Analytics
Network Inventory Management
Industrial Automation
Product Development
Process Automation
Factory Automation
Supply Chain Management
Medical Technology
Product Lifecycle Management
Remote Monitoring and Diagnostics
Unique Device Identification
Industrial Electronics and Automated Embedded Engineering Services
Product Engineering Designing
Development of Prototypes
Production Support
Consumer Electronics
Semiconductors
Construction
Aerospace
ESO Location
Off-Shore
On-Shore
Major Highlights of the Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market
- North America and Europe are considered to spend more on these services however, Asia Pacific is the largest market for the ESO service providers.
- Countries such as India and China have pushed the market for ESO and are estimated to continue the trend over the forecast period.
- ESO applications in the automotive, telecom, consumer electronics and aerospace segments is considered to have large market share.
