Global Citrus Powder Market estimated to grow according to forecasts

The Global Citrus Powder Market is anticipated to report a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. Growing demand for natural-based and health benefit products across the globe is expected to influence demand for citrus powder across the globe.

The global citrus powder market is mainly driven by growing concerns towards health benefits and nutritional value of citrus fruits. Growing demand for natural flavors, rising consumers towards natural cosmetics and essence agents is also likely to fuel the growth of the citrus powder market.

Citrus is a genre of flowering trees and shrubs in the rue family, Rutaceae. The citrus powder is a dried powder that is extracted from the citrus fruits.

The citrus powder includes lemons, oranges, lime, bergamot, mandarin, and grapefruit. The citrus helps to absorb nutrients in the body.

The citrus powder which is obtained from citrus fruits is rich in source of antioxidants and vitamin C that helps to improve the skin elasticity and nourishes the hair follicles to improve the health of the hair. The primary use of citrus powder is it alkalizes the system and metabolizes the acidic temperature of the body and avoids pimples and breakout.

For example, the orange powder is used in personal care that contains natural bleaching agents that effectively remove dark spots as it is rich in vitamin C which helps to form collagen and is the secret for the beautiful skin.

Additionally, the growing adoption of oranges for the production of citrus powder as oranges are widely used on account of the highest consumption is likely to have a positive influence on the market’s profit margin level during the estimated period. However, changes in weather and fluctuating prices of citrus fruits may impede the growth of the market.

Nonetheless, emerging players in the developing countries are expected to develop collaboration with farmers are expected to set avenues during the forthcoming years.

Based on application, the global citrus powder market is bifurcated into cosmetic and personal care, food and beverages, dietary supplements and others. Cosmetic and personal care was the largest segment of the global citrus powder market in 2018.

This growth is attributed to the immense demand for citrus powder, rising prevalence of natural ingredients and consumer awareness regarding the nutrients in the citrus powder. The cosmetic and personal care segment accounted for more than 35% share of the market in 2018.

Furthermore, it is also predicted to exhibit immense growth in the market’s margin in the near future. Food and beverages are predicted to be the fastest-growing segment of the market over the next few years owing to the growing demand for citrus powder in the food and beverage industry across the globe.

Additionally, East Asian consumers add the citrus powder to salads, chicken, and soup for its medicinal properties and to enhance the flavor of food. The citrus powder is used as a viable ingredient in a dietary supplement as it is enriched with vitamin C, minerals, phosphorous and other health-boosting nutrition.

Thus, dietary supplements are projected to augment the market size in the upcoming years.

Different sales channel of citrus powder includes B2B and B2C. Among these channels, the B2C segment led the global citrus powder market in 2018.

It accounted for more than 30% shares of the entire market in 2018. Moreover, the B2C segment is predicted to experience the fastest growth over the upcoming years.

B2C includes medical stores, specialty stores, modern trade, convenience stores, and online channels. This growth is mainly attributed to the growing demand for citrus powder among consumers along with the easy availability of affordable prices and clean label packaging.

The B2B segment is also another important outlet of the market that is projected to augment sustainable growth over the forthcoming years.

Europe led the global Citrus powder market in 2018. It accounted for around 32% share of the total consumption in 2018.

China and the United States contributed as major consumers and producers of citrus powder in the region. On-going developments and collaborations with farmers coupled with clean and organic labeled products are projected to positively influence the market’s margin over the upcoming years.

Segmentation:

By Source:

Orange

Grapefruit

Lime and lemons

Tangerines

Others

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Sales Channel:

B2B

B2C

By Application:

Cosmetic and personal care

Food and beverages

Dietary supplements

Others

The key vendors of the global citrus powder market are Ideal Food Ingredients, Bluegrass Dairy and Food, Nutra Green Biotechnology, Cifal Herbal Private, Paradiesfrucht GmbH, Vita-Pakt Citrus Products, Kanegrade Limited, Allen Flavors, Sunspray Food Ingredients, Mountain Rose Herbs, and among others. Bluegrass Dairy and Food, Inc., are conducting new research and development in custom spray drying.

Vita-Pakt Citrus Products expands its operations as the new procurement will enhance its line of organic dehydrated vegetables and citrus peels as well as kiwi and cactus fruit products.

