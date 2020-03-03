Global Voice and Speech Recognition Market interpreted by a new report

Global Voice and Speech Recognition Market - Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, and Forecast to 2026

“The global speech and voice recognition market size is expected to grow to USD 31.49 billion by 2026”

Key Market Growth Drivers/Restraints

A currently moving demand for virtual assistants at homes and enterprises supports the growth of this market.

A growing need for automation in customer service and integration of virtual assistants with smart home appliances (digital homes) drive the growth of market.

A need to streamline enterprise communication to improve productivity further supports market growth.

Other driving factors include increased use in automobiles, mobile banking applications and Electronic health record applications (EHR).

The increasing use in biometric applications for user voice authentication would boost market growth during forecast period.

A surging demand from emerging economies and technological advancements are factors expected to provide several growth opportunities in coming years.

An upward interest shone through in cars sector and expanding modernization of vehicles drove showcase development.

Growing number of security concerns drive market.

Use of intelligent virtual assistants is proving effective by enhancing customer and brand experience providing a consumer-friendly environment.

Increased adoption of smart homes and smart buildings would provide opportunities for market during forecast period.

Geographical Segmentation

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- LAMEA

Key Players

The Global Voice and Speech Recognition Market is primarily dominated by major companies like Google, Inc., Baidu, Inc., Facebook, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Advanced Voice Recognition Systems, Inc., Apple, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Briana soft, VoiceBox Technologies, Fulcrum Biometrics, Neurotechnology, M2SYS Biometrics, Sensory Inc., Voice Base, INc., Agnitio Corp., Auraya Systems, VoiceTrust and Nuance Communications.

Market Segmentation

Global Voice and Speech Recognition Market has been divided into the following segments

Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Interface

AI-Based

Non-AI Based

End-User

Automotive

Healthcare

BFSI

Consumer

Retail

Commercial

Others

Major Highlights of the Global Voice and Speech Recognition Market

The non AI-based voice and speech recognition segment dominated the global market in terms of revenue.

North America is expected to be the leading contributor to global market revenue during forecast period.

An increasing number of data lapses such as security attacks give reasonable credence to voice recognition systems that are more reliable authentication methods.

North America came up with highest revenue in the market and is anticipated to lead market gains through the forecast period.

Use of intelligent virtual assistants to replace traditional interactive response systems has boosted market growth in the region.

The presence of established telecom and cloud infrastructure in the region and growing trend of BYOD drive the market growth in the region.

The demand for voice recognition systems has grown significantly in BFSI and healthcare sectors in the regions.

China is the world’s largest populace and is expected to have high adoption rates for these technologies.

The number of mobile transactions has reportedly increased which makes it ideal for implementation of this software.

