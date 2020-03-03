Explore the latest Forecasting Intelligence on the Global Coating Additives Market described in a new report

Global Coating Additives Market : Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2026

“The global coating additives market size is anticipated to reach $11.91 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period”

Coatings are complex and versatile solutions and are generally known for offering better challenges to formulators in comparison to any other product.

Key Market Growth Drivers/Restraints

Rapidly growing demand of coating additives from numerous end-use industries is anticipated to be the major driver for the market.

Global coating additive market has changed substantially in the last decade and is likely to continue with the changes during the forecast period due to its highly competitive characteristics.

The essential constituents of coatings, the process of its composition and environmental-based parameters have mainly driven the innovation for this market.

The application sectors for coating additives have witnessed moderate growth, however, demand for novel and innovative additive compositions are anticipated to increase rapidly.

Pressure due to environmental impact of these coating additives is considered to be a major driving parameter driving forces for advent of new types of coating additives.

Significant focus has been levied upon the appearance effect of these additives coupled with the with the costs of its utilization.

Stringent regulatory framework and changing consumer behaviour concerning the environment-friendly products have forced coating manufacturers to launch innovative and sustainable products.

New and highly complex environmental policies & regulations, introduced specifically to minimize the waste and support recycling & recovery of additives, have resulted in new additive technologies and their manufacturing techniques.

Geographical Segmentation

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- LAMEA

Key Players

The Global Coating Additives Market is primarily dominated by major companies like Solvay, DSM, Lord Corporation, Jotun A/S, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Clariant AG, Cabot Corporation, Dynea as (Norway), Rhodia SA, Bayer AG, Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd., Valspar Corporation, ICL Advanced Additives, Kenrich Petrochemicals, Inc., Berger Paints, Nippon Paint, Beckers Group, Arkema SA, Kansai Paint, Sherwin-Williams Company, KCC Paint, PPG Industries, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Market Segmentation

Global Coating Additives Market has been divided into the following segments

Product

Metallic Coating Additives

Acrylic Coating Additives

Urethane Coating Additives

Fluor polymer Coating Additives

Others

Function

Wetting & Dispersion

Anti-Foaming

Biocides

Rheology Modification

Others

Formulation

Solvent-Borne

Water-Borne

Powder-Based

Application

Building & Construction

Automotive

Wood

Industrial

Others

Major Highlights of the Global Coating Additives Market

Asia Pacific was the largest coating additive regional market in the past years.

This was mainly on account of rapid growth in the industrial production in tandem with the rapidly growing automobile and construction sector that have resulted in increased consumption of pants & coatings and their additives.

Developing nations such as India apart from other countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea Apart from South Korea, has contributed significantly to the regional growth by becoming a major manufacturing hub of additives.

European nations including France, Germany, Italy, and UK are likely to be some of the significant countries to produce considerable demand by 2026 in Europe.

North America is yet another significantly growing coating additives market in terms of concerning increasing consumption and production.

