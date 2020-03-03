Global Application to Person (A2P) Messaging Market interpreted by a new report

New Report offers detailed coverage of Application to Person Messaging Market, research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Application to Person Messaging by geography.

SMS is a text message service that allows mobile devices to exchange short text messages by using standardized communication. The SMS is the most effective way of mobile messaging, as it is secure, have reach on all types of phones, do not require phone to download anything,.

The SMS are of two types: A2P messages and P2P messages. The P2P messages are those exchanged between persons.

A2P messaging implies application to person messaging. An A2P SMS is an SMS message which is sent from a web based application, to a mobile subscriber.

There are many uses of A2P messages, such as alerts, notification, banking updates, one time password, appointment reminders,.

The A2P messaging market can be segmented on the basis of traffic, tools, application and verticals.

On the basis of traffic, the market can be divided into national SMS and multi-country SMS. On the basis of tools, the A2P messaging can be divided into cloud API messaging platform and traditional and managed messaging services.

The different verticals in which A2P messaging is used are: health, hospitality, retail, transport, gaming, financial institutions and others. The A2P messaging has various applications, such as push content services, interactive services, promotional campaigns, CRM services and others.

The global A2P messaging market has increased with a healthy growth rate since the last few years and is estimated to continue with its growing trend in the forecast period (2019-2023). The global A2P messaging market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing population, rising smartphone connections, increasing mobile payments market, growing retail industry, the use of SMS for marketing and customer relation management.

Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as grey routing, cumbersome traditional telecom infrastructure and a few challenges for MNOs (partial realization of revenue.)

Rich Communication Services (RCS) in A2P messaging space and RCS Message as a Platform (MaaP) are some of the latest trends in the market. These trends are projected to impact the growth of the A2P messaging market positively in the approaching years owing to their scope of increased adoption for greater A2P revenue generation.

Scope of the Report

The report entitled “Global A2P Messaging Market (2019-2023 Edition)” provides analysis of the global A2P messaging market size in terms of traffic, value and segments. The report includes the detailed regional analysis, covering market size and growth for A2P messaging market for the regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Latin America and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Growth of the overall global A2P messaging market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global A2P messaging market is highly fragmented with various players. The Carlyle Group (Syniverse Technologies), CLX Communications AB, Infobip Ltd.

and Twilio are some of the key players operating in the A2P messaging market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

