Data Classification Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Global data classification market report focus on detailed geographical coverage, providing regional and country wise data in terms of market.

Data Classification is a data management process. Data classification is the process of identifying data type with respect to their sources, function, and accessibility by various users inside and outside of the organization.

On the basis of component type market can be segmented into Services (Professional Services and Managed Services) and Solutions (Standalone and Integrated).

Some of the prominent players in the global data classification market are Sienna Group, Forcepoint, GTB Technologies, PKWARE, Netwrix Corporation, Titus, Digital Guardian, Spirion, Dataguise, Informatica, Innovative Routines International, Varonis, Boldon James, Covata , OpenText, Microsoft, Google and IBM.

Furthermore on the basis of deplopyment, data clsssification market can be split into On-premises and Cloud based. Cloud based software mostly work on vender’s server.

And it gets accessed through the web browser. In case of on premise software, they can be locally installed on company servers and computers according to the need of the organization.

Furthermore, on the basis of methodology market can be divided into Content-based Classification, Context-based Classification and User-based Classification.

Data classification is used in various applications such as Access Control, Governance and Regulatory Compliance, Centralized Management, and Web, Mobile, and Email Protection. By verticals market can be segmented into BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Telecom, Education, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Lifesciences, Retail and Ecommerce, Manufacturing, and Energy and Utilities).

The key geographies of the market are North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Middle East Africa.

Market Segmentation

By Components

Solutions Standalone Integrated

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

By Methodology

Content-based Classification

Context-based Classification

User-based Classification

By Applications

Access Control

Governance and Regulatory Compliance

Web, Mobile, and Email Protection

Centralized Management

By Verticals

BFSI

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Government and Defense

Education

Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Others (Retail and Ecommerce, Manufacturing, and Energy and Utilities)

The report answers the following questions about the Data Classification market:

What is the data classification market size in terms of revenue from 2019-2025, and what is the expected growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2025?

What are the key trends and opportunities in the market pertaining to the global Data Classification market?

What are the key solutions covered in the data classification market?

How attractive is the market for different stakeholders present in the industry on the basis of the analysis of futuristic scenario of the global data classification market?

What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the demand for global data classification market during the forecast period?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global data classification market?

What kind of new strategies are adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the global data classification market on the basis of the analysis of their financial stability, product offerings, and regional presence?