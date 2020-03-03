Sales Intelligence Market described in a new report

This study highlights important trends and dynamics in sales intelligence market growth, including limitations, drivers and opportunities.

Sales intelligence is a technology which enables to understand, find and monitor the data to the stakeholders and various organizations. Sales intelligence market offers comprehensive analysis with prospects.

Moreover, this technology helps the salesperson to achieve the position in the specific market.

The leading players of the market include Zoho, Yesware, FuLLContact, List Partners, Gryphon Networks, Ringlead, Everstring, Duedil, Relpro, Uplead, Infogroup, Leadgenius, Insideview, Clearbit, Demandbase, Oracle, Discoverorg, Linkedin, and Dun & Bradstreet.

The major driving factors of the Global Sales intelligence market are increase in demand for advance software to enhance customer’s goals. In addition, growing demand of data enrichment software is likely to contribute to the growth of the market.

However, the complexity and difficulty involved in maintaining the data integrity is likely to hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Global Sales intelligence market is divided in Software and Services.

Software market size is associated with sales intelligence software and tools. Furthermore, Services revenue is associated with the help of support services, maintenanace, training, deployment, integration and consulting.



The major regions of the market are North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East Africa and Rest of the world. Asia Pacific holds the highest rank in terms of revenue for the Global Sales intelligence market.

The North American market for sales intelligence is accounted for the highest market share over the forecast period.

The sales intelligence market across North America is anticipated to hold for the highest market share over the forecast period. This is owing to the rising technological adoption in the North American organizations for enhancing sales productivity as well as the existence of the huge number of sales intelligence service providers.

Competitive Landscape of the global sales intelligence market

The global market for sales intelligence is extremely competitive as the huge number of service providers existing and offering high-quality services to the consumers. Some of the leading service providers operating in the global sales intelligence market are DemandFarm, EverString, InsideView, DiscoverOrg, LinkedIn Sales Navigator, Artesian Solutions, and many others.

Key Market Movements

• Growing technological advancements, as well as adoption across North American organizations for enhancing sales productivity and increasing the number of vendors, existed in the region are the major factors that are highly contributing to the growth of the sales intelligence market.

• A growing number of public and private organizations are also responsible for the increasing adoption of the sales intelligence solution across the world.

Key Market Deliverables

• The main objective of this report is to offer an appropriate market size for several segments as well as countries.

• The report also predicts future values over the forecast period.

• This report also covers both quantitative as well as qualitative aspects of the market along with every country and region involved in the market.

• In addition, the report offers comprehensive data regarding significant factors such as driving factors, growth strategies, challenges, and restraints that will describe the future growth of the global sales intelligence market.

• The report also provides the number of lucrative opportunities in macro and micro-markets for service providers to invest in it.

• Additionally, the report also caters to the complete analysis of the competitive landscape as well as the product offerings of the leading service providers of the global sales intelligence market.

• An extensive analysis of the segments and sub-segments also defined in the report.