Explore the Global Vibration Monitoring Market is expected to reach around USD 3,574.3 million by 2026

Global Vibration Monitoring Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2025

“The global vibration monitoring market size is anticipated to reach USD 3,574.3 million by 2026”

Vibration monitoring systems ensure that data is organized and decisions can be made efficiently. They collect real-time information, offer historical trends and graph data for further analysis.

They generate alarms when abnormalities occur and send instant alarms to smart devices. They sense concerns such as imbalance, misalignment, bearing wear and looseness and provide predictive maintenance.

Key Market Growth Drivers/Restraints

The increasing modernization of factory equipment and stringent regulations regarding energy efficiency and workforce safety majorly drive the market growth.

The growing adoption of IoT, cloud-based technologies, and machine learning further supports the growth of the market.

The growing need to streamline operations for improving productivity and safety, while reducing maintenance time and cost would increase the adoption of vibration monitoring systems during the forecast period.

Other driving factors include technological advancements, increasing adoption of smart factories, growing adoption of embedded systems, and increasing demand from emerging economies.

Geographical Segmentation

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- LAMEA

Key Players

The Global Vibration Monitoring Market is primarily dominated by major companies like National Instruments Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Bruel & Kiaer Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S, Meggitt PLC, Honeywell International Inc., Schaeffler AG, Analog Devices, Inc., SKF AB, General Electric, and Azima DLI Corporation.

Market Segmentation

Global Vibration Monitoring Market has been divided into the following segments

Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Process

Online

Portable

End User

Automotive

Chemical

Aerospace and Defense

Food and Beverages

Construction

Mining

Oil and Gas

Others

Major Highlights of the Global Vibration Monitoring Market

The hardware segment accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue.

North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global Vibration Monitoring market revenue in the coming years.

