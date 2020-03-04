Thermal Scanners Market “estimated to reach US$ 6.2 billion by 2025” scrutinized in the new analysis

The Global Thermal Scanners Market size is estimated to grow from US$ 4.1 Billion in 2020 to USD 6.2 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.6%. This report spread across 157 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 104 Tables and 40 figures are now available in this research. Top Companies profiled in the Thermal Scanners Market include are FLIR Systems, Inc. (US),Fluke Corporation (US),Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy),L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (US),Ogpal (Israel),Optotherm, Inc (US),Axis Communications AB (Sweden),Seek Thermal (US),Thermoteknix Systems Ltd. (UK),3M (3M Scott, US).

According to Market Study Report, Thermal Scanners Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Thermal Scanners Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Thermal Scanners Market.

Among technology, the market for uncooled technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Thermal scanners based on uncooled technology are used widely in different verticals such as aerospace & defense, industrial, commercial, and others due to their ability to work in all weather conditions.

Also, they cost low and are less subjected to restrictions compared to cooled thermal products.

The thermography application of the thermal scanners is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising adoption of thermal scanners for a thermal audit of machines and equipment in the manufacturing industry.This helps to avoid operational shutdown and aid companies to save money by detecting the fault at the infancy stage.

“Commercial vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The growth is attributed to the rising adoption of thermography due to their several benefits, such as instant detection of injuries or blockages with high definition image quality and low cost. Moreover, thermal scanning solutions are a reliable tool for medical assessment and diagnosis of various illnesses and diseases such as fever, headache, allergy, and different types of cancer in humans and animals.

Research coverage:

This report offers detailed insights into the thermal scanners market based on technology, wavelength, type, application, vertical, and region. Based on technology, the thermal scanners market has been segmented into uncooled and cooled.

Based on wavelength, the market has been divided into long-wave infrared (LWIR), mid-wave infrared (MWIR), and short-wave infrared (SWIR). Based on type, the thermal scanners market is segmented into fixed and portable.

Based on the application, the thermal scanners market has been classified into thermography, security and surveillance, search and rescue.