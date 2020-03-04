Indian Liquid Handling Systems Market segmentation, forecast, analysis, industry size and share to 2025

Indian Liquid Handling Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Instruments (Automated Pipetting Systems, Manual Pipettes, Electronic Pipettes, Pipette Tips, Dispensers, Burettes and Others) By Applications (Serial Dilution, Titration, Biological Sample Handling, Cell Based Assays, Next Generation Sequencing, PCR, Protein Crystallization, High Throughput Screening and Others) Forecast period (2019-2025)
Indian liquid handling systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR around 10.3% during the forecast period. India have huge growth potential for liquid handling systems market in the country owing to favorable government policies, economic reforms, medical tourism, cohesive government regulations, increasing number of research and development activities in the country and growing FDI (foreign direct investment).
The increasing healthcare spending is also estimated to be one of the major factors that is backing the growth of the market. Supportive government policies and initiatives for the development of healthcare infrastructure are also estimated to drive the growth of the market in the country.
For instance, the Indian government plans to set up a single window approval system for innovation in medical research to grant permission/approvals, to Indian innovation projects for global patent within 30 days from the date of application. The growing pharmaceuticals sector is also estimated to be one of the major factors that is contributing significantly toward the growth of the market.
Indian liquid handling systems market is segmented on the basis of instruments and applications. Based on instruments, the market is segmented on the basis of automated pipetting systems, manual pipettes, electronic pipettes, pipette tips, dispensers, burettes and others.
Based on applications, the market is segmented into serial dilution, titration, biological sample handling, cell based assays, next generation sequencing, PCR, protein crystallization, high throughput screening and others.
Indian Liquid handling Systems Market Segmentation
By Instruments
- Automated Pipetting Systems
- Manual Pipettes
- Electronic Pipettes
- Pipette Tips
- Dispensers
- Burettes
- Others
By Applications
- Serial Dilution
- Titration
- Biological Sample Handling
- Cell Based Assays
- Next Generation Sequencing
- PCR
- Protein Crystallization
- High Throughput Screening
- Others
Company Profiles
- Agilent Technologies
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Borosil Glass Works Ltd.
- Corning Incorporation
- Danahar Corp.
- Hamilton Co.
- Labnet International, Inc.
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc
- Perkin Elmer, Inc
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
