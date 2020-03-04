China Liquid Handling Systems Market estimated to grow according to forecasts

China Liquid Handling Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Instruments (Automated Pipetting Systems, Manual Pipettes, Electronic Pipettes, Pipette Tips, Dispensers, Burettes and Others) By Applications (Serial Dilution, Titration, Biological Sample Handling, Cell Based Assays, Next Generation Sequencing, PCR, Protein Crystallization, High Throughput Screening and Others) Forecast period (2019-2025)

China liquid handling systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR around 9.3% during the forecast period. Huge cancer population, geriatric population, healthcare reforms, favourable regulations are estimated to back the growth of the liquid handling systems market.

In addition, its innovative diagnostic approach and adoption of robotic automation is also estimated to augment the growth of the liquid handling systems market in the country.

China’s pharmaceuticals industry is also one of the major factors that is driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing R&D activities in the pharmaceuticals market for drug discovery and development of new drugs are also estimated to contribute significantly toward the growth of the market.

There are currently more than 5,000 R&D institutes in China. In addition, the increasing interest of multinational pharmaceuticals companies is another major factor that is fueling the growth of the China liquid handling systems market.

For instance, Bayer Healthcare has signed a deal with the Tsinghua University of Beijing for multiple joint research projects for innovative drug discovery.

China Liquid handling Systems Market Segmentation

By Instruments

Automated Pipetting Systems

Manual Pipettes

Electronic Pipettes

Pipette Tips

Dispensers

Burettes

Others

By Applications

Serial Dilution

Titration

Biological Sample Handling

Cell Based Assays

Next Generation Sequencing

PCR

Protein Crystallization

High Throughput Screening

Others

Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Borosil Glass Works Ltd.

Corning Incorporation

Danahar Corp.

Hamilton Co.

Labnet International, Inc.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc

Perkin Elmer, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific

