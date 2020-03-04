China Liquid Handling Systems Market estimated to grow according to forecasts

China Liquid Handling Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Instruments (Automated Pipetting Systems, Manual Pipettes, Electronic Pipettes, Pipette Tips, Dispensers, Burettes and Others) By Applications (Serial Dilution, Titration, Biological Sample Handling, Cell Based Assays, Next Generation Sequencing, PCR, Protein Crystallization, High Throughput Screening and Others) Forecast period (2019-2025)
China liquid handling systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR around 9.3% during the forecast period. Huge cancer population, geriatric population, healthcare reforms, favourable regulations are estimated to back the growth of the liquid handling systems market.
In addition, its innovative diagnostic approach and adoption of robotic automation is also estimated to augment the growth of the liquid handling systems market in the country.
Report: www.omrglobal.com/request…ems-market
China’s pharmaceuticals industry is also one of the major factors that is driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing R&D activities in the pharmaceuticals market for drug discovery and development of new drugs are also estimated to contribute significantly toward the growth of the market.
There are currently more than 5,000 R&D institutes in China. In addition, the increasing interest of multinational pharmaceuticals companies is another major factor that is fueling the growth of the China liquid handling systems market.
For instance, Bayer Healthcare has signed a deal with the Tsinghua University of Beijing for multiple joint research projects for innovative drug discovery.
China liquid handling systems market is segmented on the basis of instruments and applications. Based on instruments, the market is segmented on the basis of automated pipetting systems, manual pipettes, electronic pipettes, pipette tips, dispensers, burettes and others.
Based on applications, the market is segmented into serial dilution, titration, biological sample handling, cell based assays, next generation sequencing, PCR, protein crystallization, high throughput screening and others.
Report: www.omrglobal.com/industr…ems-market
China Liquid handling Systems Market Segmentation
By Instruments
- Automated Pipetting Systems
- Manual Pipettes
- Electronic Pipettes
- Pipette Tips
- Dispensers
- Burettes
- Others
By Applications
- Serial Dilution
- Titration
- Biological Sample Handling
- Cell Based Assays
- Next Generation Sequencing
- PCR
- Protein Crystallization
- High Throughput Screening
- Others
Company Profiles
- Agilent Technologies
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Borosil Glass Works Ltd.
- Corning Incorporation
- Danahar Corp.
- Hamilton Co.
- Labnet International, Inc.
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc
- Perkin Elmer, Inc
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Report: www.omrglobal.com/report-…ems-market
News From
Category: Market Research Publishers and RetailersCompany about: Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research company that endeavors to provide an exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to global clients. The company provides syndicate, customized market research report for over 20 business domains to customers across the globe. These reports provide valuable market insights to global clients in understanding the market trends and taking crucial business decisions. The company is serving global Fortune 500 companies, ...