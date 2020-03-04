Duty Free Retailing Market Outlook to 2027 discussed in a new market research report

The latest Duty Free Retailing market study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the major strategies, corporate models, and market shares of the most noticeable players in this market. The study offers a thorough analysis of the key persuading factors, market figures in terms of revenues, segmental data, regional data, and country-wise data. This study can be described as most wide-ranging documentation that comprises all the aspects of the evolving Duty Free Retailing market.

The global duty free retailing market revenue from 2019 to 2027. The global duty free retailing market accounted for US$ 77.87 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.44% to reach US$ 155.30 Bn by 2027.

Thus is a substantial source of income and offers numerous marketing opportunities. The growth of the travel & tourism industry is one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the duty-free retailing market.

Duty-free retailing offers temporary spaces that provide extra time to travelers after security check-in and enable them to get indulgent with the ambiance as well as the experience of shopping for international duty-free products.



Duty-free retailing is also a category covered in the ancillary services offered by the airlines. For certain LCCs, the increase in the magnitude and scope of ancillary revenues has become an essential part of their operations.

The increase in ancillary revenues helps them to offer economical fare. However, the sales generated from onboard duty-free retailing accounts for the lowest market share.



The research provides answers to the following key questions:



o What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

o What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Duty Free Retailing market during the forecast period?

o Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Duty Free Retailing market?

o What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Duty Free Retailing market across different regions?

o What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Duty Free Retailing market?

o What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?



The opportunity to purchase the products at a much lesser cost is catalyzing the trend, which is impacting positively on the growth of the duty-free retailing market. Additionally, airlines always lookout for impressive services to enhance passenger flying experience, and onboard shopping and pre-boarding shopping is one of the new services rolled out by airlines, which is, in turn, driving the growth of the duty free retailing market.



Leading Key Players



o Aer Rianta International (ARI)

o China Duty Free Group Co.,Ltd.

o Dubai Duty Free

o Duty Free Americas

o Gebr. Heinemann

o King Power International Group

o Lotte Duty Free

o Shinsegae Duty Free

o The Shilla Duty Free

o LVMH



