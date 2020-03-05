EV Fluids Market scrutinized in the new analysis

The automotive industry, currently, is going through a paradigm shift as the number of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles increase year on year.
In addition to that, there are some car manufacturers who have said openly that they are planning to shut the manufacturing of diesel model completely.
The performance of EVs can be improved by the use of EV fluids. As the EV fluids help in regulating power electronics and battery temperature in EVs, they have become essential.
Lubricating powertrains and transmission is another vital function of EV fluids.
Environmental challenges and regulatory environment are some the major factors driving the market. Managing user expectations for performance and quality along with decrease environmental damage is very challenging for the manufacturers.
Therefore the manufacturers are turning towards EVs. The environmental damages caused by the diesel vehicles is one the major growth factor for the EV market.
The market can be divided into segments basis on various factors such as regions, applications,. The Global market is highly competitive and has a huge number of vendors.
Some of the key players in the market are Petronas, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Valvoline Inc., Total S.A., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Castrol Limited,. The EV fluids have applications at various places like EV Greases, Transmission EV Fluid, Thermal EV Fluid, By End Use, Hybrid Vehicles, Electric Vehicles (EVs).
There are various regions in which market is highly concentrated such as South America, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, Europe.
Developed economies United States and Canada are key growth countries for EV fluids. The region has a large and developed eco-system for EVs with California being one of the largest markets of the same.
The region is expected to be a leader in EV fluid market thanks to the high demand for EVs. In the coming years, driven by the regulations and advancement in technology, the market for EV fluids is expected to grow considerably.
Key Market Players
Total S.A.
Royal Dutch Shell PLC
Castrol Limited
Valvoline Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
PETRONAS
Others
Market Segments: EV Fluids Market
By Application
Electric Vehicles (EVs)
Hybrid Vehicles
By End Use
Thermal EV Fluid
Transmission EV Fluid
EV Greases
By Region (tentative)
North America
US
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
The Middle East and Africa
UAE
South Africa
South America
Brazil
Key Sources
Industry Associations
Patent Websites
Company Annual Reports
Company Websites
Key industry leaders
Technology consultants
Others
Key Questions Answered
What are the key growth regions and countries?
What are the important types and technologies being used?
What are the market players doing, in terms of research and development?
Which are the new applications for this market?
What are the integrations happening?
What is the recent news, developments, mergers, or large value deals?
Where will the industry go in the long run?
Key Stakeholders
Component Providers
OEMs
Technology solution providers
Regulatory Authorities
Research and Innovation Organizations
Technocrats
Suppliers and Distributors
Other Channel Partners
Quality Control Organizations
