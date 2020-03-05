European API Market estimated to grow according to forecasts

European API Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Type (Generic API and Branded API), By Type of Synthesis (Biotech API, Synthetic API, and Other API), By Therapeutics (CVD Drugs, Oncology Drugs, Neurology Drugs, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), and Others), and Forecast 2019-2025.

The European API market is estimated to witness a growth rate of around 6.0% over the period of 2019–2025. Significant market for API is witnessed in the region owing to the presence of several pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical drug manufacturing companies in the major economies of the region.

Europe consists of some of the major pharmaceutical companies inclusding GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, B. Braun Medical Inc., and Evotec AG that are investing significantly in the R&D.

The increased focus of market players on the R&D would significantly contribute to the growth of European drug which ultimately generates demand for API. Increasing drug discovery and research, and surging demand for innovative drugs is pushing several pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical drug manufacturers of the region to invest in the R&D.

The European API market is segmented on the basis of type, type of synthesis, manufacturer type, therapeutics, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into a generic API and branded API.

The branded API segment is estimated to be the dominant segment over the forecast period. On the basis of the type of synthesis, the market is classified into biotech API, synthetic API, and others.

The synthetic API segment held the dominant position in the European API market. Furthermore, the market is classified on the basis of therapeutics into cardiovascular drugs, oncology drugs, neurology drugs, Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), and others.

NSAIDs therapeutics segment held the leading position in 2018.

European API Market Segmentation

By Type

General API

Branded API

By Type of Synthesis

Biotech API

Synthetic API

Others (High Potency API)

By Therapeutics

Cardiovascular Drugs

Oncology Drugs

Neurology Drugs

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Others (Orthopedic Drugs)

Regional Analysis

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

AbbVie Inc.

Aesica Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

Almac group PLC

AstraZeneca PLC

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cambrex Corp.

Cipla Ltd.

CordenPharma GmbH

EsteveQuímica, S.A.

Fareva SA

Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis International AG

Sanofi SA

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

