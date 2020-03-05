Indian API Market interpreted by a new report

Indian API Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Type (Generic API and Branded API), By Type of Synthesis (Biotech API, Synthetic API, and Other API), By Therapeutics (CVD Drugs, Oncology Drugs, Neurology Drugs, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), and Others), and Forecast 2019-2025.

Indian API market is estimated to witness a growth rate of over 9.5% during the forecast period. India is one of the emerging economies globally and a major player in the global API market.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), presence of several medium to large API manufacturers, and increasing focus of government on the development of pharmaceutical manufacturing sector are some of the factors that are boosting the country’s API market.

As per the government of Uttarakhand, India has a market share of 20% in the global generic market by volume and has a network of more than 10,500 manufacturers and 3,000 pharma companies. The Indian pharmaceutical market has increased by 7.4 % and reached around $19.0 billion in 2017 and expected to reach nearly $29.0 billion in 2022.

The Indian API market is segmented on the basis of type, type of synthesis, manufacturer type, therapeutics, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into a generic API and branded API.

The branded API segment is estimated to be the dominant segment over the forecast period.

On the basis of the type of synthesis, the market is classified into biotech API, synthetic API, and others. The synthetic API segment held the dominant position in the Indian API market in 2018.

Furthermore, the market is classified on the basis of therapeutics into cardiovascular drugs, oncology drugs, neurology drugs, Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), and others.

Indian API Market Segmentation

By Type

General API

Branded API

By Type of Synthesis

Biotech API

Synthetic API

Others (High Potency API)

By Therapeutics

Cardiovascular Drugs

Oncology Drugs

Neurology Drugs

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Others (Orthopedic Drugs)

