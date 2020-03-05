Factory Automation Sensor Market demand, latest innovations & application analysis and industry growth forecast to 2027 available in the latest report

The report aims to provide an overview of the factory automation sensor market with detailed market segmentation by type, end use industry, and geography. The global factory automation sensor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The demand in different end-user industries has accelerated significantly with the growing adoption of automation and ground-breaking technology enhancements. Through automation, the technological revolution in the factories has been encouraging the manufacturing industries to further invest in automation sensor to enhance their productivity and production cycle.Rapid expansion in the manufacturing industry and the adoption of industrial automation in automotive industries are some of the factors driving the growth of the factory automation sensor market.

Nevertheless, widening government support and integration of artificial intelligence is anticipated to provide ample growth opportunities to the players operating in the factory automation sensor market.

Some of the leading players in global market are 1. ABB Ltd.,Analog Device Inc, Amphenol Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., NXP Semiconductor NV, Rockwell Automation, STMicroelectronics, Siemens AG, Texas Instruments, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

The global factory automation sensor market is segmented on the basis of type and end use industry. Based on type, the factory automation sensor market is segmented into temperature sensors, vibration sensors, vision sensors, pressure sensors, proximity sensors, humidity sensors, and others.

Based on end use industry the factory automation sensor market is segmented into automotive, chemicals, energy and power, food and beverages, manufacturing, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global factory automation sensor market based on various segments.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The factory automation sensor market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.



The report analyzes factors affecting the factory automation sensor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the factory automation sensor in these regions.

