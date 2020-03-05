Self-Healing Grid Market recent technological advancements to propel growth of the market in foreseeable future by 2027

Self-Healing Grid Market Analysis Research Report: Growing Demand in Market Growth by 2027

What is Self-Healing Grid?

The self-healing grids comprise of software, sensors, and automated controls to improve reliability and assure grid stability. It utilizes digital components and real-time communication technologies to provide real-time monitoring and rapid isolation.

Hence, a self-healing grid is capable of reducing power outages and minimize their length upon their occurrence. The continuous technological advancements in the energy sector and growing power demand is leading to significant developments by the companies in the self-healing market during the forecast period.

The self-healing grid market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing need to protect electric utilities from cyber-attacks, coupled with the legislative mandates and government policies. Complexity in the generation of distributed energy is further likely to propel the market growth.

However, the high initial cost involved in the deployment of self-healing grid technologies is a factor that discourages the growth of the self-healing grid market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the advancements in communication technologies and modernization of aging grid infrastructure offer lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the self-healing grid market in the future.

Here we have listed the top Self-Healing Grid Market companies in the world

1. ABB Ltd.

2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

3. Eaton Corporation

4. General Electric Company

5. Infosys Limited

6. Landis+Gyr

7. Oracle Corporation

8. S and C Electric Company

9. Schneider Electric SE

10. Siemens AG

