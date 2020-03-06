Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Development in medical technology has brought forth Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) which is acting as savior for treatment of infertility.

Assisted reproductive technology includes fertility treatments in which both eggs and embryos are handled. In this procedure, eggs are surgically taken from a woman’s ovaries and fuses with the sperm in the laboratory and returning them to the woman’s body or donating them to another woman.

The infertility problem has intensified in many parts of the world therefore the need of technological expertise has underscored to address the issue. In many healthcare sectors, medical technology like

The infertility rate is rising worldwide owing to the increasing obesity cases, increasing stress levels, changing life styles, poor nutrition, smoking and excessive alcohol & drug consumption. Increasing prevalence rate of conditions such as poly-cystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), tubal factors and endometriosis are also the factors for infertility.

Global Assisted Reproductive Technologies Market can be segmentation by technology into Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER), Artificial Insemination (AI-IUI), In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and others. Furthermore, Global Assisted Reproductive Technologies Market Segmentation by procedure type into Embryo/Egg Banking, Frozen Non donor, Frozen Donor, Fresh Donor, Fresh Non Donor and others.

Assisted Reproductive Technologies use in many applications such as IVF Center, Fertility Clinics, Hospital and others.

The leading players of Global assisted reproductive technology market are European Sperm Bank, California Cryobank, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Carolinas Fertility Institute, Nidacon International AB, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., Hamilton Thorne Inc., Ferring B.V., CooperSurgical Inc., and others.

The major regions or countries which have good market North America, Asia, Europe, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa.

Europe to dominate the global assisted reproductive technologies market

Europe dominated the global assisted reproductive technology market and is expected to retain its dominance in the coming year owing to rising awareness among people for infertility treatment, technological advancements, government initiatives to promote appropriate assisted reproductive technology facilities, and increasing number of infertility cases in the region. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have developed the National Public Health Action Plan with an aim to avoid, spot, improved efficacy safe treatment and manage the infertility cases around the world.

Maximum of the Europe Member States have considered infertility a medical condition and their national policies fund ranges from the entire treatment to some portion of infertility treatment. All the aforementioned factors are expected to propel the growth of this market in this region.

Key Market Players

CooperSurgical Inc.

Ferring B.V.

Hamilton Thorne Inc.

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.

Nidacon International AB

Carolinas Fertility Institute

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

California Cryobank

European Sperm Bank

Segmentation by technology: Global Assisted Reproductive Technologies Market

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Artificial Insemination (AI-IUI)

Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER)

Others

Segmentation by procedure type: Global Assisted Reproductive Technologies Market

Fresh Non Donor

Fresh Donor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non donor

Embryo/Egg Banking

Segmentation by End user: Global Assisted Reproductive Technologies

Hospital

Fertility Clinics

IVF Center

Regional Segmentation: Global Assisted Reproductive Technologies

North America

Europe

Asia

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Movements

Favorable policies of reimbursement and the introduction of new technology are some of the factors contributing to the market growth

Changing life style and rising number infertility issues fuels growth of this market

Emergence of new technologies and innovations in assisted reproductive technology are the growth opportunities

Growing R&D activities and development in IVF technology are the positive growth factor

