Petcoke Market forecast to 2025 described in a new market report

The Global Petcoke Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2025 as it has been performing vigorously over the last few years. The rapid industrialization in the developed and developing nations and technological advancements are leading to boost the growth of the global Petcoke market.

Petroleum coke, or petcoke, is a by-product from the refining of crude oil. It consists mostly of carbon, with variable amounts of sulfurs and heavy metals.

It has many industrial uses, including the production of batteries, steel, and aluminum. Lower-grade petcoke, which contains higher concentrations of sulfur, is used as fuel in coal-fired power plants and cement kilns.

The major driver of the petcoke is increasing the use of gasification process. Gasification of petcoke is a favourable technique since it can capture most of the energy content and is environmental friendly.

However, petcoke gasifiers are large and entail a heavy capex.

Competitive landscape of the global Petcoke market:

Oxbow Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Adani Group

ESSAR OIL

HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL)

Indian Oil Corp

Bharat Petroleum Corp

Reliance Industries

Trammo, Inc.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd

Repsol

Saudi Arabian Oil Company

Study of major segments of the global Petcoke industry:

By Product

Calcined Coke

Fuel Grade Coke

By End-Use

Cement Industry

Power Plants

Steel Industry