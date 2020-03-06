Global Vacuum Sealing Machines Market to register robust growth rates between 2020-2025 according to a new research report

Due to easy operations and maintenance, the vacuum sealing machines have been gaining considerable traction. The global vacuum sealing machines market is projected to reach USD 32.41 Billion by 2025 in terms of size with an estimated CAGR of 4.8% between 2020-2025.

A Vacuum Sealing Machine is used for packaging of food and non-food items in the vacuum sealing method, which removes air from the package prior to sealing. The machine intends to evacuate oxygen from a package to enlarge the shelflife of food products.

It is also used to seal non-food products, where it helps to make a flexible package and drastically reduces the size of the package and sealed product. The vacuum sealing machines are widely used by supermarkets, shops, and hypermarkets for storing products and expanding their shelflife.

It holds immense significance in food and medical products packaging as it reduces the chances of products' exposure to atmospheric oxygen, consequently preventing the growth of aerobic bacteria or fungi.

Vacuum packaging machines have been preferred as one of the most convenient packaging solutions worldwide by several end-users.

In stores and shops, machines are being used to pack cured meats, cheese, cereals, nuts, coffee, chips,. While non-food products include cosmetic, personal care products as well as medicines and pharmaceutical products.

Factor Driving & Limiting Market Growth:

A constant rise in awareness regarding food hygienic packaging in the emerging and developed countries is mainly contributing substantial growth of the global vacuum sealing machines market. surging consumption of packed and processed food, rapid urbanization, accelerating standard of living, stringent regulations about food safety, rising disposable incomes, and industrialization are also boosting the growth of the global vacuum sealing machine market.

However, high installation costs, strict governmental supervision over packaging material waste and recycling could potentially hamper the market growth in the near future.

The global vacuum sealing market is segmented into various vital divisions. It includes product types such as semi-automatic machines and fully-automatic machines from which fully automatic vacuum packaging machines are likely to gain more traction globally as they are being used for highly demanded products such as fresh meat, processed meat, candy, chocolates, and cheese.

The food industry, medicine, and others are leading applications of the market. The food industry has reported its highest revenue share in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Regional Overview of the Global Vacuum Sealing Machines Market:

Markets' regional segmentation includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and vital nations from the rest of the world. In view of the forecast period, the Asia Pacific vacuum sealing machines market is expected to hold the dominant market share between 2020-2025.

Owing to heavily populated countries, surging demand for packed food and beverages, and rising pharmaceutical packaging industries, the region is reporting escalating growth rates in the market.

The vacuum sealing machines market in North America and Europe is witnessing a mature stage and are anticipated to report stable development in terms of machine sales. Soaring adoption of sealing machines by pharmaceutical and food and beverage packaging industries and rising food expenses in North America and Europe are likely to boost regional sales revenue in the near future.

Competitive Landscape of the Global Vacuum Sealing Machines Market:

The leading vacuum sealing machine manufacturers operating in the industry are Sealmaster, The Brewer Company, Bonsal American, GemSeal Pavement Products, Vance Brothers, GuardTop, Fahrner Asphalt Sealers LLC, Asphalt Coatings Engineering, and RaynGuard. The companies are deepening their focus on adoptions of advanced technologies, research activities, product innovations, and developments that prompt them in providing more effective products in the global vacuum sealing machines industry and maximize their market share.

They are also executing multiple strategic moves including M & A activities, product launches, brand promotions, partnerships, and ventures in order to bolster their global presence and concurrently fuel their sales revenue.

