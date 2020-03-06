Home Infusion Therapy Market by growth opportunities, manufacturing cost structure analysis, and industry insights

Home Infusion Therapy Market Analysis by Top Companies, New Technology, Sales, Demand, Size, Share, and Growth Opportunity Analysis.

Infusion therapy is referred to a medical procedure by which a drug is administered intravenously or can also be provided through other non-oral routes such as intramuscular injections and epidural routes into the membranes that surround spinal cord. Home Infusion therapy engages administration of intravenous pills into the consumer’s body, with the help of needle or catheter, at their homes based on the doctor’s prescription.

Home infusion therapy is mostly done when oral medications are not effective to cure the disease. Home infusion therapy offers advantage over others therapy in its class, as it reduces time spent in hospitals, nursing homes and clinics, and is provided by trained professionals.

Download Report Sample at: www.psmarketresearch.com/market-…ort-sample

Some of the major factors driving the growth of global home infusion therapy market are low cost of home infusion therapy compared to hospital stay costs, increasing applications of infusion devices in pain relieving, technology advancement, expanding homecare market (owing to the high costs of hospital stays and busy lifestyle), and large population of baby boomers. Whereas, issues related to reimbursement policies, increasing risk for patient’s safety and incidences of mistakes while using infusion devices are some of the factors hindering the growth of home infusion therapy market.

Over dosage of medications may also cause a dangerous circumstance, which also hinders the growth of home infusion therapy market to some extent.

North America had the largest home infusion therapy market in 2014, owing to rising number of chronic diseases and increasing healthcare costs in the region.

Asia-Pacific home infusion therapy market is growing at the fastest rate, attributed mainly to the aging population of Japan and increasing expenditure on healthcare services in developing countries such as India and China.

Some of the major competitors in home infusion therapy market are Baxter International Inc., ICU Medical Inc., Terumo Corporation, JMS Co. Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hospira, Inc., B.

Braun Melsungen AG, Caesarea Medical Electronics, Smiths Group plc, and Fresenius Kabi AG.