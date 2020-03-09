Explore the Coding and Marking Systems Finding Diverse Applications in Indonesia

The Indonesian coding and marking systems market is projected to reach $48.7 million by 2023, according to P&S Intelligence.

Various industries in Indonesia, including food and beverage, automotive, and healthcare, are increasingly using coding and marking systems for product labelling purposes. This is the reason the coding and marking systems market in Indonesia is progressing rapidly.

Valuing around $27 million in 2017, the domain is slated to register a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2018–2023.

Coding and marking systems are required to print details, such as expiry date and batch number, on the labels of products. Analog technology was used earlier for the purpose; however, the technology proved ineffective as the complexities in the marking and coding process increased.

As the analog technology became obsolete with time, manufacturers started adopting high-tech coding equipment, leading to the rapid growth of the coding and marking systems market in Indonesia. Continuous inkjet, thermal inkjet, laser coding and marking, print and apply labeling, drop-on-demand, valve jet, thermal transfer overprinting, and hot-melt jet are the different technologies used in these systems.

Major players in the Indonesian coding and marking systems market are gearing up to meet the increasing product demand by investing heavily on the research and development of advanced systems.

For instance, in 2016, Markindo Rekateknik unveiled its Videojet 3340 CO2 laser marking printer, especially designed for marking on high-speed lines. Similarly, the Rottweil E-Jet 455B continuous inkjet marking system, suitable for industrial marking applications, was introduced in the market by PT Samartha Solusi Indonesia.

INDONESIA CODING AND MARKING SYSTEMS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Continuous Inkjet

Laser Coding and Marking

Thermal Inkjet

Drop-on-Demand (DoD)

Print and Apply Labeling

Thermal Transfer Overprinting (TTO)

Others

By Application

PET Bottles

Metal Cans

Flexible Films and Foils

Rigid Plastic Containers

Glass Bottles and Containers

Paperboard

Corrugated Packaging

Retail-Ready Packaging

Shrink Wrap

Extrusions

Plastic and Rubber Parts

Wooden Materials

Metal Parts

Bags

Others

By End User

Food and Beverage Baked goods and cereals Beverages Candies and confectionery Dairy Eggs Fruits and vegetables Meat and poultry Pet food and animal feed Salty snacks Others

Tobacco

Cosmetics, and Personal and Home Care

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive and Aerospace

Chemical

Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Medical devices

Building and Construction

Others

By City

Jakarta

Surabaya

Bandung

Semarang

Others