Explore the Coding and Marking Systems Finding Diverse Applications in Indonesia

The Indonesian coding and marking systems market is projected to reach $48.7 million by 2023, according to P&S Intelligence.
Various industries in Indonesia, including food and beverage, automotive, and healthcare, are increasingly using coding and marking systems for product labelling purposes. This is the reason the coding and marking systems market in Indonesia is progressing rapidly.
Valuing around $27 million in 2017, the domain is slated to register a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2018–2023.
Get a sample copy of the report at: www.psmarketresearch.com/market-…ort-sample
Coding and marking systems are required to print details, such as expiry date and batch number, on the labels of products. Analog technology was used earlier for the purpose; however, the technology proved ineffective as the complexities in the marking and coding process increased.
As the analog technology became obsolete with time, manufacturers started adopting high-tech coding equipment, leading to the rapid growth of the coding and marking systems market in Indonesia. Continuous inkjet, thermal inkjet, laser coding and marking, print and apply labeling, drop-on-demand, valve jet, thermal transfer overprinting, and hot-melt jet are the different technologies used in these systems.
Major players in the Indonesian coding and marking systems market are gearing up to meet the increasing product demand by investing heavily on the research and development of advanced systems.
For instance, in 2016, Markindo Rekateknik unveiled its Videojet 3340 CO2 laser marking printer, especially designed for marking on high-speed lines. Similarly, the Rottweil E-Jet 455B continuous inkjet marking system, suitable for industrial marking applications, was introduced in the market by PT Samartha Solusi Indonesia.
Make enquiry report at: www.psmarketresearch.com/send-en…ems-market
INDONESIA CODING AND MARKING SYSTEMS MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Technology
- Continuous Inkjet
- Laser Coding and Marking
- Thermal Inkjet
- Drop-on-Demand (DoD)
- Print and Apply Labeling
- Thermal Transfer Overprinting (TTO)
- Others
By Application
- PET Bottles
- Metal Cans
- Flexible Films and Foils
- Rigid Plastic Containers
- Glass Bottles and Containers
- Paperboard
- Corrugated Packaging
- Retail-Ready Packaging
- Shrink Wrap
- Extrusions
- Plastic and Rubber Parts
- Wooden Materials
- Metal Parts
- Bags
- Others
By End User
- Food and Beverage
- Baked goods and cereals
- Beverages
- Candies and confectionery
- Dairy
- Eggs
- Fruits and vegetables
- Meat and poultry
- Pet food and animal feed
- Salty snacks
- Others
- Tobacco
- Cosmetics, and Personal and Home Care
- Electrical and Electronics
- Automotive and Aerospace
- Chemical
- Healthcare
- Pharmaceuticals
- Medical devices
- Building and Construction
- Others
- By City
- Jakarta
- Surabaya
- Bandung
- Semarang
- Others
News From
Category: Market Research Publishers and RetailersCompany about: Prescient & Strategic (P&S) Intelligence Private Limited (formerly known as P&S Market Research Private Limited) was born out of the idea of helping businesses achieve breakthroughs through intelligent decision making, underpinned by a thorough understanding of industry dynamics. As a market intelligence and consulting firm, we strive to provide our clients with first-string market insights to facilitate intelligent decision making.At P&S Intelligence, we offer a multi-dimensional analytical lan ...