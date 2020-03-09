Tremendous Growth Potential Forecasted for Biocomposites Market according to a new research report

The global biocomposites market was valued at $4,167.2 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $8,473.4 million by 2023, witnessing a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.
Biocomposites are being increasingly utilized in the automotive and construction industries because of their higher durability than conventional materials. In addition, biocomposites are biodegradable, thus helping reduce the negative impact on the environment.
These two factors are driving the growth of the biocomposites market across the world. With a revenue CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period 2018–2023, the market is set to more than double in its 2017 size.
Biocomposites are manufactured by combining reinforced natural fibers obtained from wood or plants with a resin.
Report at: www.psmarketresearch.com/market-…ort-sample
Structural and non-structural fibers are the two categories of the market when segmented by type. The former is primarily used for constructing houses and floors owing to their high load-bearing properties, whereas the latter is utilized more for windows, ceiling tiles, and automotive interiors that do not require load bearing.
Structural fibers dominated the biocomposites market during 2013–2017 in terms of the total sales as well as revenue generated.
This is substantiated by the fact that the demand for biocomposites in the said period was highest in the construction sector compared to others like automotive, aerospace, and consumer goods.
The forecast period is expected to display the same trend, wherein the sales of structural biocomposites will be higher than those of non-structural variants. This will be due to the rapid increase in construction activities in developing countries, where the governments are heavily investing in infrastructure.
A citable example would be India, where the government has invested around $2.4 billion for the construction of Navi Mumbai International Airport. Another such project driving the biocomposites market growth is the construction of Khalifa Port in the U.A.E, where the total investment is around $24 billion.
Report: www.psmarketresearch.com/send-en…tes-market
Biocomposites Market Competitive Landscape
Some of the major players operating in the global biocomposites market are Meshlin Composites ZRT, Alpas SRL, MCG Bio Composites LLC, Trex Company Inc., Flexform Technologies, Jelu-Werk J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. Kg, Green Bay Decking LLC, Universal Forest Products Inc., Fiberon LLC, and Tecnaro GmbH.
GLOBAL BIOCOMPOSITES MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Type
- Structural
- Non-Structural
By Fiber Type
- Wood-Plastic Composites (WPC)
- Natural Fiber Composites (NFC)
By Application
- Construction
- Automotive
- Consumer Goods
- Aerospace
- Packaging
- Medical
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Russia
- France
- Rest of Europe
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- Philippines
- Rest of APAC
- Rest of the World (RoW)
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Others
