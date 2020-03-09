Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Market to 2025 - global analysis and forecast available in the latest report

OLED Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecast by Technology, Application, and End-user Industry, OLED market is expected to grow US$ 38.27 billion by 2025 from US$ 12.51 billion in 2015.

The "Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) to 2025 by Technology (AMOLED and PMOLED), Application (Display and Lighting), and End-User Industry (Retail, Architecture, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Security & Signage and Others) - Global Analysis and Forecast" The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of OLED market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant OLED players in the market and their key developments.

Report: www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/…tech-10253

OLED displays are already penetrating into smart phone market, and gradually expanding its market share in display market over Liquid Crystal Display (LCD). Korean and Japanese companies are investing immensely into OLED technology development and entering into OLED TV/Laptop market as well.

The growing trends of slimmer and flexible screen will help OLED to compete with other substitute technology in the market. Whereas, OLED lighting market is still in growing phase and becoming gradually popular in security and signage, and retail lighting application.

These technologies are expected to revolutionize the lighting and display market in coming years. Some of the key examples of end-user industries which will be driving factors for these technologies are automotive, consumer electronics, security and signage and others.



Some of the remarkable developments in this industry are introduction of flexible substrate and soluble printing technology, dropping price OLED display, introduction of small sized panels and other technological advancements. However, the expansion of global OLED market is hindered by high manufacturing cost and less lifespan.

In November 2016, BOE Technology Group and other Chinese LCD panel makers are planning to invest heavily in production of OLED panels, anticipating growth in demand from smartphone makers.

The global OLED market by geography is segmented into six region including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the global OLED market in 2016, followed by North America.

China and Japan being two key countries in APAC region which will lead OLED market in this region and is also expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2016 to 2025. The report profiles key players such as Futaba Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Universal Display Corporation, Kunshan Visionox and LG Display Co., Ltd, OSRAM Light AG, Philips, Sony Corporation are among others.



The report segments the global OLED market as follows:



Global OLED Market - By Technology



Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode (AMOLED)

Passive Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode (PMOLED)



Global OLED Market - By Application



OLED Display

OLED Lighting



Global OLED Market - By End-user Industry



Retail

Security and Signage

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Architecture

Others

